Entrepreneur Avani Dixit is proving her mettle in world of cosmetics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a world full of social media influencers, it's difficult to find someone inspirational. It's one thing to influence someone and a totally different ball game to be a great example and inspire someone. Avani Shantanu Dixit is one of the rare personalities who have managed to become an inspiration for the people at a very young age.

Avani, 23, is the CEO of Avani Cosmetics Pvt Ltd. She's also a celebrity stylist and philanthropist. Dixit was just 17 when she started her own fashion studio. Later during the wedding of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani, she got the opportunity to intern with Ami Patel, a celebrity stylist.

Now, Dixit has launched her own new cosmetic brand, ‘Avanii’, which boasts of India's first Sephora clean products. She has also brought on board famous transgender activist, Laxminarayan Tripathi, fondly called Laxmi Maa, as the face of Avanii’s red lipstick. With this, Avanii has become India’s first beauty brand to have a transgender person as the face of the brand.

“The key to making it huge in the world of beauty and cosmetics is to focus on branding. Branding cosmetics business and developing a solid cosmetic branding strategy can do wonders even amidst fierce competition,” Dixit says, while talking about the importance of branding in the world of beauty.

Avanii emphasises on the phrase, "Beauty is Power" and aims to boost the wearer's confidence and make them feel great by evoking the right kind of zeal and enthusiasm. Avanii also boasts of being India's first unique Italy-made Sephora clean luxury brand.

Giving a beautiful piece of advice to young ambitious minds, Dixit says that people need to be mentally strong because one needs to make hard choices in life, and the test gets tougher with time. Dixit also wants people to learn the value of patience as it helps them take a step ahead towards their growth and success.