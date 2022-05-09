STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Entrepreneur Avani Dixit is proving her mettle in world of cosmetics

Published: 09th May 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a world full of social media influencers, it's difficult to find someone inspirational. It's one thing to influence someone and a totally different ball game to be a great example and inspire someone. Avani Shantanu Dixit is one of the rare personalities who have managed to become an inspiration for the people at a very young age.

Avani, 23, is the CEO of Avani Cosmetics Pvt Ltd. She's also a celebrity stylist and philanthropist. Dixit was just 17 when she started her own fashion studio. Later during the wedding of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani, she got the opportunity to intern with Ami Patel, a celebrity stylist.

Now, Dixit has launched her own new cosmetic brand, ‘Avanii’, which boasts of India's first Sephora clean products. She has also brought on board famous transgender activist, Laxminarayan Tripathi, fondly called Laxmi Maa, as the face of Avanii’s red lipstick. With this, Avanii has become India’s first beauty brand to have a transgender person as the face of the brand.

“The key to making it huge in the world of beauty and cosmetics is to focus on branding. Branding cosmetics business and developing a solid cosmetic branding strategy can do wonders even amidst fierce competition,” Dixit says, while talking about the importance of branding in the world of beauty.

Avanii emphasises on the phrase, "Beauty is Power" and aims to boost the wearer's confidence and make them feel great by evoking the right kind of zeal and enthusiasm. Avanii also boasts of being India's first unique Italy-made Sephora clean luxury brand.

Giving a beautiful piece of advice to young ambitious minds, Dixit says that people need to be mentally strong because one needs to make hard choices in life, and the test gets tougher with time. Dixit also wants people to learn the value of patience as it helps them take a step ahead towards their growth and success.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp