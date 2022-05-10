Makeup expert Shagun Gupta working her magic on B-Town celebs

MUMBAI: A skin expert is very important for artists. Regardless of their hectic schedules, an artist has to take time out for their health and their skin. Actor-model Shivam Sharma and Poonam Pandey, who recently participated in the popular reality show ‘Lock Upp’ were in dire need of skin rejuvenation.
After spending more than 70 days in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show, Sharma and Pandey visited the Shagun Gupta Clinic.
Before going for the treatment, Sharma expressed his gratitude to Shagun for providing him the much-required skin treatment. He said, "Shagun Gupta is a magician. I feel fortunate that she spared her precious time for me." He continued saying that Gupta is popular for her expertise in the glam world, so her remedy will work in his favour big time.
Before starting the treatment, Gupta also shared a few thoughts about Sharma and said that she was happy to see him in her beauty studio. She further explained that she has a few tricks for Sharma and said, "We are going to give him a micro-needling treatment, filled with top-notch serums, that will rejuvenate hi's skin, and will bring the back lost glow on his face."
Even Sharma was astonished by the therapy. "I feel like my skin is reactivated. It feels regenerated. I feel very cool and hats off to Gupta who made me feel so comfortable throughout the session."
Gupta admitted that she took utmost care of Sharma, and made the treatment as painless as possible.
MUMBAI: A skin expert is very important for artists. Regardless of their hectic schedules, an artist has to take time out for their health and their skin. Actor-model Shivam Sharma and Poonam Pandey, who recently participated in the popular reality show ‘Lock Upp’ were in dire need of skin rejuvenation.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sheryl Sandberg resigns as COO of Meta after 14 years
Johnny Depp wins defamation case, ex-wife Amber Heard to pay USD 15 Million
Sourav Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI secretary Jay Shah after president's cryptic 'app-launch' tweet
Rajya Sabha polls: Papers of Independent candidate rejected; BJP, SP nominees set to get elected unopposed
Will abide by the party's instructions: BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh