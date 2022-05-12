Cybersecurity expert Ankur Chandrakant forays as producer in entertainment world

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many talented youngsters are on the rise across industries worldwide, thanks to the X-factor they have, and their contributions to their respective industries. One such industry is Digital Forensic Science, which has seen the boom of many talented individuals. Ankur Chandrakant is one such name in the industry who has been making all the right buzz.

Ankur is one of the finest cybersecurity and forensic experts who dived deep into the digital financial world as the proponent of NFTs, crypto, blockchain, and the Metaverse. He has shown his A-game as an advisor and expert consultant to several law enforcement agencies in India, with 38 certifications and affiliations with companies like Google, Microsoft, IBM, and HCL. Ankur has $9.4 million in crypto assets (according to CertiK and PeckShield’s audit). He has invested in multiple crypto mining rigs in Dubai, Brazil, and Barcelona. His goal is to triple that sum, to $30 million, in the next six months.

Ankur has also made his presence felt in media and entertainment as a producer. He has three web series in the pipeline, one of which is based on cybercrime and terrorism. The production will resume in June 2022 after being stalled due to the pandemic. His website https://listedmagazines.com/ offers online and offline magazine editions, model portfolio, short films, and web series production, spread across Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Dehradun. Ace singer Jubin Nautiyal was on the inaugural cover of the Listed Magazine.

Ankur has been twice awarded by the CM of Uttarakhand and once awarded by the Governor of the state. He plans to utilise his crypto earnings to build cyber schools and hospitals in India as part of the #EachOneTeachTwo #AbSuccessParSabkaHak initiative.