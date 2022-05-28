STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh-based Avish Educom shares how they celebrate Pride month

Published: 28th May 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Over the years, many good things have attracted people's attention for all the right reasons. Among them, Pride Month is one where people celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and the power of love. Such important days also hold great importance in the working of a few brands and businesses in ways more than one. The education sector also has a few brands that have now come forward to celebrate Pride Month as a way to support the community. 

Manish and Nilesh Parakh, founder of Avish Educom, are proud of how far they have come as a multi-skill centre based in Durg, Chhattisgarh. Now, they have garnered headlines after celebrating Pride Month, highlighting that all their students take "pride" in the skills they learn at Avish Educom.

Also, the team at Avish Educom highlighted that for Pride Month, a fashion show was organised by them showcasing gender equality. Here, along with other participants, even transgenders walked the ramp wearing the best-designed costumes made by their students.

