Insta star Isha Borah brings out eclectic fashion for her followers

Published: 29th May 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 01:33 AM

By Express News Service

Gone are the days when the runways of New York, Paris, and Milan dictated the latest fashion trends. While luxury brands and top designers continue to showcase their collections at such extravagant events, the trends and styles for the everyday person are finding new avenues for inspiration. Social media is at the helm of this transformation. It is effectively a medium that has democratised fashion. No longer are supermodels with unachievable proportions leading the charge in fashion. It is the social media celebrities, better known as influencers, who are at the forefront of style and fashion.

One of the most popular fashion personalities on social media is Isha Borah. The digital content creator has over 760k followers on Instagram. Hailing from Assam, Borah joined the platform back in 2013 as a hobby. Over time, the fashion-forward diva gained notoriety for lifestyle content and especially for her sharp and chic style.

Among the plethora of content creators on various social media platforms, Borah has been able to craft a niche for herself due to her relatable lifestyle and charming personality. Her fashion sense is always on point while still being easy to emulate.

Borah wears pieces from a wide range of brands. She flaunts luxury designer brands on occasion. However, the bulk of her wardrobe is made up of home grown brands and upcoming designers, apart from promoting brands like Levis’ Marks and Spencer, Forever New to name a few. She proves you can look fashionable without breaking the bank.

Her style statement is truly eclectic, one which perfectly encapsulates the modern woman. There is a reason why her WIW (what I Wore) gets loads of traction and engagement, with individuals scrambling to get the pieces she wears.

Borah’s Instagram page @ishaborah features her eventful life.

She has perfected the art of dressing up for any occasion, from workwear to festive wear; the style starlet has done it all. Her short videos on perfectly draping figure-hugging sarees or wearing flowy summer dresses provide an intimate look into the process. She documents every step of styling the outfit, including putting on accessories that complement the outfit and the overlook. Her outfits have versatility as she can be found wearing kurta shalwar on the streets of Singapore or a tailored jumpsuit giving the 'girl boss’ vibes. Her style is easy to follow, and her likeable personality only adds to her charisma

