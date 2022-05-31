STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travel vlogger Mohit Manocha shares new stills from Kashmir

Published: 31st May 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Famous travel vlogger Mohit Manocha has experienced the magnificence of more than 30 countries. This time he took a trip down the majestic lane of the Kashmir valley.

Manocha is known for making relatable travel videos. He also goes by the title ‘The Traveling Desi’. He recently took to his Instagram to post a thread from his trip to Kashmir. The vlogger was seen enjoying the breathtaking scenery of Dal Lake with his wife. Manocha has underlined all the information that you want to remember before visiting this spellbinding beauty.  

Manocha started making videos approximately four years ago and is one of the best travel vloggers in India. From road trips to budget travel, Manocha has been there, done that.

He has 1.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. People admire him for how he helped them make travelling budget-friendly for them. Manocha has been to countries like Sweden, USA, UAE, Jordan, France, Canada, Netherlands, Cambodia, Belgium, Thailand, Mexico, etc.

