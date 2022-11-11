Simply Scientifico

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

NO INJECTIONS: ORAL PILLS FOR CANCER, DIABETES

Injections for cancer and diabetes treatment could be a thing of the past. Researchers at University of California-Riverside are working on making a way for oral pills to replace injections in treating cancers and diabetes, patients suffering from which have to regularly take injections, including insulin, and endure pain. Normally, drugs for cancers and diabetes are not given orally as it is not feasible to transport the drugs through the stomach and intestines.

USE YOUR MOBILE PHONE TO TEST STRENGTH OF THE BRIDGES

Testing bridges for their strength and structural integrity is set to be an inexpensive alternative to using a series of sensors installed or embedded in these structures. Now researchers have demonstrated that smartphones with a special app can do that on the go. Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology have shown that mobile phones in vehicles with the special software can collect data on structural integrity and strength of bridges even as they cross the bridges. They developed an Android-based mobile phone application to collect accelerometer data when the devices were placed in vehicles passing over the bridge. It measures the data based on noise and vibration frequencies while cancelling out engine and traffic noise. They tried it out on Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Bay, USA.

COFFEE CAN BE HELPFUL IN TREATMENT OF NEURO-LINKED PARKINSON’s DISEASE?

A new research at Oregon Health & Science University in the USA has found the key neurotransmitter that can play a direct role in treating Parkinson’s Disease, a disorder in the brain that leads to uncontrolled shaking. And coffee could play a role there. They found that the neurotransmitter, adenosine, which acts as a balance to another neurotransmitter, dopamine. Parkinson’s Disease is known to be caused due to loss of dopamine-producing cells in the part of the brain called striatum, which is critical in controlling movement, besides motivation and learning. The OHSU researchers for the first time have found that neurotransmitter adenosine acts inversely and in an opposite manner to dopamine. This has opened avenues to develop a drug that can regulate adenosine in a manner that can encourage dopamine production, and in turn mitigate Parkinson’s Disease. Interestingly, the adenosine neurotransmitter is also a receptor to which caffeine from our regular coffee acts on. Coffee is found to lift the braking effect of adenosine on dopamine.

