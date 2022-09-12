Anchor Jindal Dikshit wins Best Emcee at EMF Global Ace 2022

By Express News Service

Whether it's a big corporate event, an opulent wedding, or an award night, no show is complete without the vivacity of an emcee. Their charisma can lift the mood of any event. Jindal Dikshit is an emcee who is gracing several shows with her unco dexterities.

She is held in high regard for her on-stage ad-libbing and adroitness. Though Dikshit has multiple awards in her kitty, the recent one is really big. She bagged a Bronze for Best Master of Ceremony (Emcee) of The Year at the celebrated EMF Global Ace 2022 on September 11 at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

She said, "I'm very grateful for this award. The moment is filled with different emotions for me, but what's topping them all right now is gratitude. I thank everyone for putting their unwavering trust in me."

In her decade-long career of emceeing, Dikshit's resume includes more than a thousand shows ranging from low-key to big-fat Indian weddings, high-class corporate events, summits, gala nights, award shows, etc. Her animated aura, witty banter, and outstanding oratory skills make her one of the best in the business. She is a nutritionist and naturopath doctor.



Jindal has shared the stage with celebrities like Darshan Raval, Arman Malik, Sonu Nigam, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Emraan Hashmi, Parthiv Gohil, Ojas Rawal, Lopa Mudra Raut, Disha Vakani, Sailesh Lodha, Malaika Aroa, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Radhika Apte, etc. A few of her remarkable shows include Gail India 39th Foundation Day, Fashion Times powered by Business Buddies, Pratishtha Awards, and Divyabhaskar Eminence Awards 2022.

