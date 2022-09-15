Being real estate developer added meaning to my life: Ashok Jaunapuria

By Express News Service

If we listen to those psychic talks, then every person has a divine purpose. We all contribute towards making this society a home. While some people take a lifetime to realise their purpose, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria didn’t take much. Starting his journey in 2004 as a real estate developer, Jaunapuria is the CEO and MD of SS Group, under which he has carried out the development of various housing projects.

He says, "It gives me immense pleasure to see the happiness on my customers' faces. We live in a country where a large group of people are homeless or stay on a rental basis. I'm grateful for being competent enough to help people achieve their dream houses. I feel that being a real estate developer has added meaning to my life. The purpose of everyone should be to help make this world a better place to live in. We need to enrich humanity and make future generations prosperous and secure."

With his aim to develop a dream for common people, Jaunapuria has been working his fingers to the bone. He has worked on various projects in Gurugram, which include The Hibiscus, SS Plaza, Southend, Aaron Ville, The Lilac, etc. He was awarded by CNBC for the Hibiscus project against DLF Magnolias.

If we listen to those psychic talks, then every person has a divine purpose. We all contribute towards making this society a home. While some people take a lifetime to realise their purpose, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria didn’t take much. Starting his journey in 2004 as a real estate developer, Jaunapuria is the CEO and MD of SS Group, under which he has carried out the development of various housing projects. He says, "It gives me immense pleasure to see the happiness on my customers' faces. We live in a country where a large group of people are homeless or stay on a rental basis. I'm grateful for being competent enough to help people achieve their dream houses. I feel that being a real estate developer has added meaning to my life. The purpose of everyone should be to help make this world a better place to live in. We need to enrich humanity and make future generations prosperous and secure." With his aim to develop a dream for common people, Jaunapuria has been working his fingers to the bone. He has worked on various projects in Gurugram, which include The Hibiscus, SS Plaza, Southend, Aaron Ville, The Lilac, etc. He was awarded by CNBC for the Hibiscus project against DLF Magnolias.