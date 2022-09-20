Home Lifestyle

DJ Okii raising music bar with his singing talent

Published: 20th September 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Are you dreaming about making it big as a singer? Developing a thick skin and learning to persevere is critical – the road ahead is not always easy. Even the successful singers today had to start somewhere. DJ Okii is a musician and a content creator. He has mainly made songs in Urdu and English.

DJ Okii started his career in hip-hop in 2014. He gained local recognition with the first song, ‘Make you Famous’. He has been a speaker at many motivational events. He has also performed at many shows and fashion events. He launched the song ‘Don’t Want Ya Girl’ in 2015, which became no 1 on Radio 106 Kmel. He also started doing comedy skits on a vine in 2013 which have featured on WorldStar and Ladbible.

DJ Okii is known for his soulful, powerful vocals, insightful, heartfelt videos, and intense performances. He is one of the top entertainment influencers in the United States, with a 50K audience on Instagram.

Comments

