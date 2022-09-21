From Porsche to Nissan, Aldric Alexander has done classic car shoots

By Express News Service

We all adore those agile-looking car pictures. As alluring as these images look, they aren't easy to click. But, people like Aldric Alexander ensure that they are startling enough to win the heart of a motorhead. Aldric is a photographer who has captured some amazing pictures of some of the most idolised cars.

23-year-old Aldric, who turned his passion for photography into a profession, is taking his craze for cars to another level. He boasts of being associated with the Porsche Middle East and Nissan Middle East campaigns, and has been a frequent contributor to many Instagram pages worldwide. For Porsche, he covered their car shoots and media events before the main event. Similarly, for Ferrari, he did the opening shoot for the 812 GTS, F8, F8 Spider, and the Ferrari challenge, which was featured on their official channels.

Aldric has also done shoots for Nissan Middle East for one of the campaigns, which includes the Nissan Patrol and Xterra. Besides these, Aldric has also worked with Audi Middle East, Jeep Middle East, Bugatti UAE, Fiat Middle East, Polestar Dubai, and Dubai Police.

From spotting cars in the mall to now owning his own production company -- Aldric A Productions LLC, FZ -- Aldric has come a long way. He says, "Sometimes it feels like a dream. This is everything I ever wanted. Cars have always been my passion. Now that I'm working with brands of high standing, I feel truly indebted. I hope that I keep expanding my clientele to other great automobile brands as well."

Aldric has also shared stunning pictures from events like Expo 2020 and concerts by Sukhbir Singh, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Sonu Nigam. He has also done multiple lifestyle shoots.

