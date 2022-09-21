Home Lifestyle

Hammerzz Nightclub crafts stunning parties all week long

Published: 21st September 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Only weekends are for parties. Whoever said or agreed with these words hasn't been to Hammerzz. The place is replenished with elevated vibes and state-of-the-art ambience. They have designated events for each day featuring prominent DJs from the music industry. Many times, they even host international artists.

To kickstart your weekday in the right manner, you can get into Monday Madness at Hammerzz and groove to the best beats. After that, they have Turn-Up Tuesdays that promise to turn your world upside down. And only when you are planning to get rid of a sluggish mid-week day, know that Hammerzz hosts Mixtape Wednesdays to exceed all your expectations with thumping beats.

To add a little filmy twist to your party mood, Desi Disco arrives every Thursday at this luxurious nightclub. On Fridays, Hammerzz brings thrilling Flip Fridays to welcome a super-animated weekend to help unleash the party animal inside you on Hammered Saturdays. To end the spectacular week, come to the best night of the city: What Happens in Goa Stays in Goa.

Recently, they hosted Hammered Saturday featuring international artist, Onderkoffer. Hammerzz will also be throwing a staggering Christmas party this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp