Hammerzz Nightclub crafts stunning parties all week long

By Express News Service

Only weekends are for parties. Whoever said or agreed with these words hasn't been to Hammerzz. The place is replenished with elevated vibes and state-of-the-art ambience. They have designated events for each day featuring prominent DJs from the music industry. Many times, they even host international artists.

To kickstart your weekday in the right manner, you can get into Monday Madness at Hammerzz and groove to the best beats. After that, they have Turn-Up Tuesdays that promise to turn your world upside down. And only when you are planning to get rid of a sluggish mid-week day, know that Hammerzz hosts Mixtape Wednesdays to exceed all your expectations with thumping beats.

To add a little filmy twist to your party mood, Desi Disco arrives every Thursday at this luxurious nightclub. On Fridays, Hammerzz brings thrilling Flip Fridays to welcome a super-animated weekend to help unleash the party animal inside you on Hammered Saturdays. To end the spectacular week, come to the best night of the city: What Happens in Goa Stays in Goa.

Recently, they hosted Hammered Saturday featuring international artist, Onderkoffer. Hammerzz will also be throwing a staggering Christmas party this year.

