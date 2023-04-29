Magic of dance

Reshmi Chakravorty and Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This International Dance Day, CE sheds a spotlight on Hyderabad’s accomplished dance community. From traditional Indian dance to Latin rhythms, they embody the universal language of movement that transcends borders, cultures, and backgrounds. In honour of this special day, we delve into the unique perspectives of these inspiring artists, celebrating their commitment to the art form that has defined their very being:

Dr Alekhya Punjala, Padmashri and SNA awardee

Dr Alekhya, also a Padmashri and SNA awardee, began her journey in dance when she was three. “I just cannot imagine my life without dance. It is my strength. It has made me who I am today. Cannot imagine being something else. Any chance of life after this? Would always love to be born again as a dancer.”

Rishikesh Chhabra, Latin Dancer

As a Salsa Evangelist, Rishikesh lives and breathes partnered Latin dance styles, particularly Salsa and Bachata. “Dance to me is about joy, human connection, and celebrating Life. It feeds my soul and provides an outlet for both physical and mental workouts. I have turned my passion into a profession so the question of what else I would do if not dance does not rise. When I am not dancing, I run a green scape-based startup that I co-founded seven years ago along with my wife Tejaswi.”

Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, Padmashri and SNA awardee

A Padmashri and SNA awardee, Dr Ananda has been dancing since the tender age of four. To her, dance is synonymous with life, providing strength, identity, and purpose. “It has given me strength, identity and everything. In my next life if I am not a dancer I would definitely like to be a musician.”

Aaryan Rajput, Twist N Turns Dancers Hub

For Aaryan, dance is a powerful means of self-expression and a stress reliever in today’s fast-paced world. “Even a few years back, dance was just done for fun, but now it is one of the successful career options. Dance is all over social media too, everyone wants to dance and enjoy. If not a dancer, then I would have been working in a corporate company.”

Disha Methi Khandelwal, Founder & Head Trainer, THEDMK Fitness & Lifestyle

Dance choreographer and fitness entrepreneur Disha sees dance as more than a physical activity — it is a healing art form with emotional depth. Dance allows her to push boundaries, express creativity, and connect with diverse individuals. “It is a form of self-expression that brings joy, confidence, and mental clarity. Moreover, dancing also plays a crucial role in promoting physical fitness and wellness. It is an excellent way to stay active, improve flexibility, build stamina, and tone muscles. If I wasn’t a dancer, I would have become an investment banker with a post-grad degree in finance”

John Ramesh, freelance actor/dance choreographer

John finds solace in dance, teaching various forms to people of all ages. With 13 years of experience, he relishes bringing people together through dance. “It helps me focus and have a disciplined lifestyle and pushes me to learn something new. If not a choreographer definitely like I would still be the same actor or dance choreographer. I can’t think of anything but this.”

