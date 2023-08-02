Home Lifestyle

Asia's highest altitude art exhibition on climate using recycled material begins in Leh

In addition to the art exhibition, the organisers are also reaching out to the community in Ladakh to promote sustainability.

Titled 'Sa', recycled and sustainable materials have been used for the exhibits by artists from across the globe (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asia's highest altitude (3600m) land art exhibition exploring climate, culture and community is being held in Leh, against the backdrop of the scenic Disko Valley. Titled 'Sa', recycled and sustainable materials have been used for the exhibits by artists from across the globe.

"Nearly 20 acres of land have been allocated to us for this contemporary art exhibition. We began to work on this six months back. This is the world’s highest land art exhibition on climate and artists have used discarded and recycled materials on some of their installations," said Austrian-Sri Lankan artist Raki Nikahetiya.

The German Embassy is associated with the project and has extended support to it. "Artists Sagar and Raki had approached me and shared this proposal. Since I have been to Ladakh, I was completely in sync with their concept. We have sponsored segments of this exhibition and Sā Ladakh honours India’s G20 Presidency theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. The exhibition will highlight climate change and green transformation," Sebatian Fuchs, from the German Embassy in Delhi, told The New Indian Express.

The exhibition includes site-specific art installations using only discarded, renewable or reusable materials, artist film screenings, augmented reality artwork by Snapchat artists, cutting-edge video projections and sculptures.

The concept of this exhibition was initiated by Michael Pal, Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum, and founded by Ladakhi mountaineer Tenzing 'Jammy' Jamyang and Indian designer Sagardeep Singh, besides Nikahetiya.

German projection artist Philipp Frank will explore connections between spirituality and the natural world at the closing event on August 23.

"Through the transformative power of art, the exhibition aspires to kindle a spirit of environmental consciousness and foster climate optimism in high altitude regions and transcend boundaries to share a sustainable future," Fuchs added.

In addition to the art exhibition, the organisers are also reaching out to the community in Ladakh to promote sustainability by holding school workshops.

"We will be meeting school children and involve them in sustainable initiatives which include the benefits of traditional methods of construction and also harvesting," Nikahetiya added.

