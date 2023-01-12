Going Gaga puts together Workshop Wonderland 

Anna Mariam Ittyerah By

Online Desk

Tie-dye, string art, alcohol ink, soap making, dream catchers, and so much more! And they all came together at one place thanks to 'Going Gaga,' a start-up by Madhavi Khemka. Commenced during the midst of the pandemic, the 26-year-old independent businesswoman knew that people were in need to get out of the virtual space and be able to meet each other in person.

After talking to Madhavi, it was learnt that 'Going Gaga' is an amalgamation of fun experiential events and workshops. One of the first events that she hosted had been Speed Dating, a concept which is pretty well-versed these days. She has also conducted a Sip and Paint event, Speed Networking, etc.

"We are now hosting the first of its kind workshop wonderland in Chennai which brings together multiple various small artists as well as entrepreneurs in one place to host mini live workshops throughout the day," she said.

Workshop Wonderland took place at Mount Social Road on Sunday, 8 January with almost five to seven stalls being put up by artists from the city and outside Chennai. With nearly 50 and above people signing up for this, the venue was abuzz as folks got their hands busy dyeing t-shirts, hammering wood, painting scenery, and more.

"So I was born and raised in Chennai which is why I am very attached to this place. Through Going Gaga and Workshop Wonderland, I wanted to spread the word that my city is fun and cool too, Madhavi said, shedding light on the purpose behind the event. She further added how this was also about building a community of artists and spreading awareness of how art is therapeutic.

One of the workshops also saw Sahara Agarwal, the partner behind The Bubble Trove, a small business that makes fun and fragrant bath essentials. She taught the participants how to create fancy-looking soaps shaped in the form of unicorns, popsicles, etc. using simple ingredients like shea butter, goat milk, pink rose clay powder, vitamin E and olive oil.

"I believe anyone who can write or hold a pen, can definitely create art," said Rushmi Prakash (pausebyrush), a designer and illustrator based in Chennai who conducted the alcohol ink workshop. Using just two main items, the dye and alcohol (Isopropyl acetone), Rushmi taught a bunch of attendees how to paint on cups, mugs, jars and other canvases. She also added that alcohol ink incorporates the fluid painting technique, thereby making it even more fun and exciting.

Workshop Wonderland also had Shruthi Garikapati (ort_to_art), who taught people how to make bookmarks using acrylic paint. She is also an expert at creating dream catchers and conducted another session on that for the participants. "If you used to watch M.A.D from the Pogo channel then you'll remember that Rob doing this," said Shruthi as she dipped the card into a basin of water filled with a couple of inkblots. She added that end result will always vary, making each bookmark unique. One can even add lettering to it as a final touch.

Another fun activity that was hosted had been the tie-dye event where the attendees made their very own t-shirts using the well-versed tie-dye technique. "The outcome is always exciting and will come out great no matter what because that's the uniqueness of tie-dye; you always get unexpected results," said Kriti Suda (the_kreative_k), the event head who is a student of NIFT, Bengaluru.

The other events included a watercolor workshop by Sania Bajaj, gold leaf painting by art_lan90, and a string art stall by thetinkersdepot.

When asked about the future plans of Going Gaga, the bright and optimistic Madhavi said that she looks forward to conducting more workshops and fun out-of-the-box events thereby creating a safe space and community for Chennai with various topics such as therapeutic art, mental health, women safety, empowerment etc.

