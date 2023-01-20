Home Lifestyle

Harmonies for the Indie Soul

Almost a year later—in December last year to be precise—the city-based indie boy band released their debut EP titled All My Pictures Have Grown Smiles.

Published: 20th January 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Green Park members (clockwise from front left) Sidharth Gupta, Amartya Ghosh, Rishabh Singh and Arpan Kumar)

Green Park members (clockwise from front left) Sidharth Gupta, Amartya Ghosh, Rishabh Singh and Arpan Kumar)

By Parishka Gupta
Express News Service

IT was in December 2021 when bassist Sidharth Gupta and drummer Rishabh Singh came up with the idea of forming a band. In no time, vocalist and lyricist Arpan Kumar and guitarist Amartya Ghosh joined the duo. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this quartet named Green Park met at a crossroads to take the road not taken. Almost a year later—in December last year to be precise—the city-based indie boy band released their debut EP titled All My Pictures Have Grown Smiles. We met Green Park in their studio space—a Hauz Khas apartment packed with artefacts that make up their soul—to know about their music, inspiration, EP, and more. Edited excerpts from an interview…

Give us an insight into the idea behind the EP name All My Pictures Have Grown Smiles, which is also part of the lyrics of your song Melodrama.

Arpan: My thoughts have been very different now since the past year. I went through a breakup, which was quite painful. To come to terms with it, I had to find love for my former partner, and instead of dealing with it with hate or anger, the only way forward was to be understanding, empathising, and just being okay with being by myself and not chasing relationships. Ultimately, the title of the album comes from the song Melodrama, which, in hindsight, seemed very dramatic in my response to my ex when we broke up. It is more of an understanding. Since then, we have reconnected, spoken, and are friends now. That is what I mean by ‘all my pictures have grown smiles’. For a long time, those three or four years were tainted by unhappiness and anger. My life was clouded with what had happened and I was desperate to rewrite the narrative in my head. It is like reconnecting with the past and making it feel great again. If that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have met these guys… the band might’ve not existed.

Extensive instrumental sections are prominent throughout this album. Was this intentional?
Amartya: One of the reasons why I love playing with these guys and what we enjoy about our music is that there are literally never bad ideas in this space. And if we want to do something, we just go ahead and do it. There’s no thought about what the song is, what it should be like, and whom it would cater to. We are making it for ourselves. If we want that extensive instrumental section, then there will
be an extended instrumental section.
Arpan: I’ve always loved instrumental music. I am already a huge fan of orchestration and I thought ‘Why can’t we do that?’.

Is there something specific that you want to deliver to the audience through your music?
Rishabh: I think as makers of this art form, we do it for different reasons. I do it for my sanity and to share my experience.
Arpan: I think sharing is the best part. It is incredible that this exists. The purpose for me, as a songwriter, is to emotionally release whatever thoughts I am having. If there’s something plaguing me, then a song just solves that. It is like a physical manifestation of my thoughts. It helps make it [his thoughts] more real when other people play with me and listen to my music. The thing that’s bothering me seems more legitimised. I have never really thought about the audience.
Rishabh: I feel like an audience is a perk.

When can we expect more of Green Park and what’s in the pipeline?
Together: Very soon.
Sidharth: We are working on a music video for All My Pictures Have Grown Smiles and are excited since it is completely different from the EP. It’s going to be out in a month or two.

‘All My Pictures Have Grown Smiles’ by Green Park is streaming on leading platforms

QUICK FOUR

If you had a chance to share the stage with The Beatles, which song would you perform: Taxman (1966).
An artist you’d like to collaborate with: Antônio Carlos Jobim (on piano)

A song that describes your journey as a band: Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go To The Party by Courtney Barnett

What do you do when you are not composing/performing?

Rishabh: Gardening;
Arpan: Playing cricket or reading books;
Amartya: Spending time
with my cats

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green Park Sidharth Gupta Music Band indie boy band
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp