Bling it on

Pooja Sheth, founder and managing director of Mumbai-based Limelight lab-grown diamonds says the reason for their significant growth is that they are indistinguishable from natural diamonds, unless tested in a lab. She explains, “Lab-grown diamonds are grown through the process of chemical vapour deposition (CVD). It is similar to the concept of test-tube babies, which are born through a different process with the same result.” Hence, CVD diamonds are real diamonds grown by replicating the diamond creation process which occurs below the surface of the earth bearing the same composition, properties and characteristics. The process of creating CVD diamonds also starts from a natural diamond seed which is replanted from the CVD diamond production. Diamonds grown in a lab can be produced in less than a month even though they are composed entirely of carbon with the same optical, thermal, physical, and chemical composition as naturally sourced diamonds.

Madhav Sethi is the second-generation jeweller at Delhi’s Gems Mart Jewellers and has been trained as a Diamond Grader at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). Though his family has been in the business for over 26 years, he noticed an interest in the lab-grown variety of diamonds only last year. “Though our customers come to us primarily for natural diamonds, we can see an increase in queries for lab-grown diamonds for casual wear jewellery which people won’t worry about losing. Three carat solitaire earrings, or tennis bracelets with a row of single carat solitaire diamonds can be easily flaunted without the prohibitive price tags. What used to be reserved for the affluent can now be worn casually at relatively cheap prices,” he shares.