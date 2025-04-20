Block the Sun

The sun is here in all its might. It’s time to pick the right sunscreen to keep sunburn away and keep the skin looking healthy. I tried the Ceuticoz Ivorine Lightweight Mineral Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50+, and the product ticked all the right boxes. Generally, sunscreens tend to be oily and sticky, but this product is as light as air, allowing the skin to breathe. It blends easily and leaves no white cast—something that really puts me off regarding most sunblocks. It sat easy with my acne-prone skin and provided enough protection to last the day, but if you tend to sweat much or are out swimming, I suggest reapplying every two hours. With regular use, the product promises to reduce pigmentation. Use it as the last step in your skincare routine. And with SPF 50, it’s perfect for those long hours in the sun. So, step out without a worry.