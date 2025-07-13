Carpet bombing nostalgia

Several pieces in the collection stand out for their unique storytelling. Nisa, named after an ancient Silk Road city, is inspired from the mystique of Middle Eastern landscapes. Hand-tufted on a wool-cotton base, it blends Turkish influences with Persian motifs. Shakib, crafted from fine wool, is a study in balance—both visual and emotional. Rooted in Persian and Turkish art, its hand-tufted surface weaves together curved and angular motifs in a palette of warm beige, deep reds, and soft blue accents. Kivra, inspired by the Turkmen city of Merv, leans bolder—a visually striking piece to anchor a space with depth and personality. Lastly, Ravayat is a true statement piece. Its rich indigo base framed by vivid yellow borders captures the spirit of cultural convergence along the Silk Road. Hand-knotted in premium wool, the rug features star-like floral motifs scattered across its surface.

The collection also offers a window into Obeetee’s ongoing commitment to community and craft. In Ladakh, they have trained 50 women in Tibetan knotting, reviving a fading craft while creating sustainable livelihoods. In Mirzapur, over 1,800 women have been upskilled, with nearly 900 now working professionally. “Beyond weaving, the company’s Project Mala has provided education, meals, and healthcare to over 8,000 children in 15 villages,” says Dhama.

The brand recently launched a line of cushions, echoing the same thoughtful design and material integrity as its rugs. “We’re also expanding our retail experience, with new flagship stores that integrate furniture, décor, and textiles into immersive lifestyle spaces,” says Dhama. For the brand it’s all about heritage and home.