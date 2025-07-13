Carpet bombing nostalgia

Long before modern borders were drawn, the Silk Route quietly connected the world —its winding paths carrying not only silk and spices, but symbols, stories and craftsmanship from one civilisation to another. With its Silk Route Collection, Obeetee pays homage to this ancient network of exchange, translating its rich cultural legacy into a collection of timeless-meets-contemporary handwoven rugs. “This collection of finely crafted carpets captures the spirit of artistic and cultural fusion that the Silk Road enabled,” shares Angelique Dhama, CEO, Obeetee.
Inspired by the design traditions of Persia, Tibet, Central Asia, and India, the compositions feature floral medallions, vine scrolls, and geometric forms. These motifs, once found on palace walls and nomadic textiles, are now reimagined with a refined sense of sophistication. “Another striking inclusion is the use of cloud bands and wave motifs, paying an ode to Chinese and Tibetan iconography,” explains Dhama. The colour palette is just as thoughtfully composed. Earthy tones like sun-washed beige, soft grey, and desert taupe evoke the landscapes of Central Asia and Ladakh. Richer shades like indigo, saffron, lapis and pomegranate draw from the pigments and dyes once traded across the Silk Road. “Subtle infusions of gold, rust, and emerald nod to the opulence of Persian and Indian silks, adding a layer of understated luxury,” adds Dhama.
Several pieces in the collection stand out for their unique storytelling. Nisa, named after an ancient Silk Road city, is inspired from the mystique of Middle Eastern landscapes. Hand-tufted on a wool-cotton base, it blends Turkish influences with Persian motifs. Shakib, crafted from fine wool, is a study in balance—both visual and emotional. Rooted in Persian and Turkish art, its hand-tufted surface weaves together curved and angular motifs in a palette of warm beige, deep reds, and soft blue accents. Kivra, inspired by the Turkmen city of Merv, leans bolder—a visually striking piece to anchor a space with depth and personality. Lastly, Ravayat is a true statement piece. Its rich indigo base framed by vivid yellow borders captures the spirit of cultural convergence along the Silk Road. Hand-knotted in premium wool, the rug features star-like floral motifs scattered across its surface.
The collection also offers a window into Obeetee’s ongoing commitment to community and craft. In Ladakh, they have trained 50 women in Tibetan knotting, reviving a fading craft while creating sustainable livelihoods. In Mirzapur, over 1,800 women have been upskilled, with nearly 900 now working professionally. “Beyond weaving, the company’s Project Mala has provided education, meals, and healthcare to over 8,000 children in 15 villages,” says Dhama.
The brand recently launched a line of cushions, echoing the same thoughtful design and material integrity as its rugs. “We’re also expanding our retail experience, with new flagship stores that integrate furniture, décor, and textiles into immersive lifestyle spaces,” says Dhama. For the brand it’s all about heritage and home.