Rising from the Ashes

Though ashtrays have been around since the 19th century, it was the fabulous ‘40s and ‘50s that truly let the party ashtray shine. Sure, there are some modern knock-offs floating around, but they can’t hold a candle to our vintage darlings. Ashtrays are mini time capsules. A chunky ceramic dish from the 1970s practically screams avocado green kitchens and burnt orange couches. A silver-plated piece from the 1950s evokes sleek cocktail culture and the golden age of airline travel—back when planes had smoking sections. Collectors are hunting for rare ones stamped with logos from defunct casinos, tiki bars, or vintage hotels. These pieces aren’t just ashtrays—they’re souvenirs of a vanished world.

And they can be oh-so-versatile. Use your party ashtray as an eye-popping conversation piece on your coffee table, or sprinkle some nostalgia into your dinner party decor. Jewelry holders? Absolutely. Incense burners? Sure. Fancy coin trays for your entryway console? Chic. For an unforgettable seating arrangement, scribble your guests’ names on cute little papers, letting them rest on each petal. And when it’s dessert time? Use these charming trays to hold a teabag or a minty refreshment to round off the meal. No matter how you choose to flaunt it, this thrifted accessory is sure to steal the spotlight and spark up some chatter wherever it lands.