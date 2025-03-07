Smelling like a Million Bucks

Who doesn’t love a good fragrance? Crafted with an exquisite blend of ingredients, Moonkissed Drama Eau De Parfum is the perfect buy. It weaves together enchanting notes of lush white florals, fresh bergamot, and a hint of powdery musk, which adds to the Spring love. I especially liked the top notes of bergamot that provide a refreshing burst. The fragrance lasts the entire day, adding a touch of sensual depth. As the perfume settles, the base of musk lingers softly on your skin. The perfume is just right for day wear. It leaves a trail of sophistication and celebrates the festive spirit without overwhelming the senses. I like my perfumes to be light and this one by Plum Goodness ticks all the right boxes. It envelopes you like a soft halo without overpowering the surroundings. And at the price, it is a steal.

Moonkissed Drama Eau De Parfum

Price: Rs 899

Available: plumgoodness.com