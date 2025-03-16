The Dog Whisperer

Atop a forested hill on the Kadamba Plateau stands a regal mansion, overlooking the Mandovi and Zuari Bridges of Goa. Perched on a desk in her design studio, dressed in a flowing cape, hair bunched high is Suzette Advani, a Goan designer. She is painstakingly embroidering sequins, lace and flowers on a wedding dress. A volley of loud barks, yelps and growls is the background music. The villa is home to 54 dogs, many of whom are rescues.

“What the mutts have made me realise is that keeping it simple and earthy is the best way to enhance my creativity,” says Suzette, who also paints, many of her artworks also talk about a love for animals and the philosophy that life is fleeting. “I have realised that if we can help anyone and make their lives better it can give immense joy—like ikigai. We all have to find our kinder and magnanimous selves to help heal this world and it in turn heals you on ways you never thought possible,” she says. Her passion for animals began as a child, “I was always feeding animals, picking up stray puppies and kittens, bringing them home secretly,” smiles. Suzette who found an equally effusive animal lover in her husband Indresh, who taught her the secrets of dog-care. While the Advani programme sounds warm and toasty, it demands serious commitment—showing up daily even in the face of emergencies. Her army of canines is a species jumble: the roly-poly labrador Jerome, and a handsome but a tad insecure German Shepard Zac, Bruno, Princess, Ginger, Natalie, Justin, Charlie and also Destiny, who she believes is an instrument of fate. She rattles off the names of her gang of 54, knows their characteristics like the back of her hand. It’s tough work sometimes. “They often get infections. We keep a record of daily medicines, vaccinations, baths, meals, allergies, etc,” says the designer.