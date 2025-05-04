Eye Catching

If you love experimenting with your Friday night party makeup, the Duo Chrome Eye Pencil won’t disappoint you. It comes in six wacky colours which include gold, champagne, copper, emerald and royal blue. I tried the purple one, and it gave my plain black outfit the spark it needed. The product is easy to use and doesn’t smudge a lot. What I didn’t like about the eyeliner is that it doesn’t stay for long. It is good for a short while and then starts losing the shimmer. I would recommend not using it for routine use. The packaging didn’t speak to me. It is plain. The experiment with the colours could have been more prominently put on the packaging. One can easily think of it as another plain black eyeliner that we use otherwise. If black and routine is boring to you, this product will catch your eye. If not, you may want to give it a miss.

PAC Duo Chrome Eye Pencil Price: Rs 595

Available: Online