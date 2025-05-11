The Perfect Skin Companion

Summer is here. But that doesn’t mean moisturising can take a backseat. The trick is to find the right product that won’t sit heavy on the skin, yet provide the much-needed TLC. I tried a new skincare brand Radiance by Forever, and the Radiance Moisturiser did work wonders. The cream is deeply hydrating with soothing properties of aloe vera, which is wise to use as it curbs inflammation resulting from the heat. It also packs in the goodness of moringa oil that addresses dryness, irritation, redness, and uneven tone, while neem extracts provide antibacterial support. My upper arms and back are very senstitive to the heat and this moisturiser was the perfect support system. Lightweight yet deeply hydrating, it is perfect for daily use. I suggest use it right after a shower when the skin is still a little wet. It locks in moisture and is also oil-free, so that your white clothes do not get stained.

Radiance Moisturiser

Price: Rs 888