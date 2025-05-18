Scent of a Woman

Every season has its own fragrance. And if you can spot that, you sure are lucky. The oft-changing weather nowadays—from sultry afternoons to soft, breezy evenings, demands an equally playful perfume. I found just that with the Oh-So-Pistachio Eau De Parfum by Plum BodyLovin’. It’s a dreamy, oriental gourmand fragrance with a nutty twist that’s sure to become your signature scent. And it’s just right for daylong wear—not too overpowering, yet long-lasting. That in a line sums up my must-have in a perfume. It does not leave me with a heavy head, nor does it require frequent spraying. It sits well with clothes and does not leave behind an alcohol stain. The top notes of pistachio, hazelnut, and rum captivate with their sweet, creamy warmth; the heart unveils a blend of peony and cardamom, adding a soft floral and spicy contrast; and the base notes of sandalwood, tonka, and cocoa create a warm finish. The fragrance is both comforting and sophisticated.

Oh-So-Pistachio Eau De Parfum

Price: Rs 899

Available: plumgoodness. com