A tribe of her own

After a decade of wowing Indian fashion with her handwoven linen saris, designer Anavila Misra decided it was time to expand her horizon. Her debut home furnishings line comes from her passion for her home.

“I love designing spaces, rearranging, and bringing in new elements. Bringing this into the brand felt natural because our philosophy has always been about creating a comfortable, mindful way of living. Our clothing is all about ease, breathability, and timelessness, and we wanted to extend that experience into homes. The idea was to bring the same sensibility—understated elegance, earthy tones, and handcrafted details—to home textiles,” says the designer who has built her brand from one weaver on one loom to a business model supporting over two-hundred, fully employed weavers and craftsmen.

Her debut collection takes inspiration from Jharkhand’s Birhor Tribe. Misra has been working with tribal women artisans for many years and came across the Birhor tribe, a semi-nomadic community that still follows a hunter-gatherer lifestyle. “Their homes are minimaland deeply connected to nature, which resonated with the way we approach design. We translated those influences into earthy textures, organic patterns, and a neutral, grounded palette,” she says.