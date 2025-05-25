The Bone Broth Buzz

Forget oat milk lattes and turmeric shots. This season, your morning brew might just be a concoction of bones. Yes, bones, steamed, strained, and served with a splash of smug wellness. Bone broth, an age-old kitchen staple once reserved for grandmothers and post-flu recoveries, has been rebranded as the holy grail of health. But is it as magical as it claims?

Broth vs Breakfast

One of the most persistent claims about bone broth is its power to replace meals. This idea comes mostly from its protein content and the ‘fullness’ people feel after drinking it. However, a meal is more complex; it consists of a variety of other nutrients, like carbs and fibre. Hence, bone broth doesn’t offer the complete package.

An average cup of bone broth is low in calories (20-50 per cup) and offers about 6–10 grams of protein. While collagen in bone broth sounds promising, it’s important to remember that collagen is broken down during digestion. You’re better off viewing it as a supporting actor, not the main star of your health regimen.