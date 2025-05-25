The Bone Broth Buzz

Forget oat milk lattes and turmeric shots. This season, your morning brew might just be a concoction of bones. Yes, bones, steamed, strained, and served with a splash of smug wellness. Bone broth, an age-old kitchen staple once reserved for grandmothers and post-flu recoveries, has been rebranded as the holy grail of health. But is it as magical as it claims?
Broth vs Breakfast
One of the most persistent claims about bone broth is its power to replace meals. This idea comes mostly from its protein content and the ‘fullness’ people feel after drinking it. However, a meal is more complex; it consists of a variety of other nutrients, like carbs and fibre. Hence, bone broth doesn’t offer the complete package.
An average cup of bone broth is low in calories (20-50 per cup) and offers about 6–10 grams of protein. While collagen in bone broth sounds promising, it’s important to remember that collagen is broken down during digestion. You’re better off viewing it as a supporting actor, not the main star of your health regimen.
The Science Behind the Sizzle
“Bone broth can be a nourishing, protein-rich addition to the diet that can support your gut health, joint function, and immune balance, thanks to its amino acids, collagen, and minerals. That said, it’s not a miracle cure. There are a lot of claims about bone broth helping conditions like eczema or endometriosis, and while some people do notice improvements, especially in skin hydration and elasticity for eczema, the effects can vary widely. I usually suggest starting with about one cup a day and seeing how your body responds. It’s generally safe for most people, but those with sodium restrictions or underlying health concerns should definitely consult a healthcare expert before making it a daily habit,” says Anshula Srivastava, a nutritionist in Delhi.
A 2021 study published in the National Library of Medicine (NLM) titled Bone Broth: A Source of Functional Compounds to Support Health and Wellbeing noted that it contains bioactive compounds like collagen, gelatin, glycosaminoglycans, and amino acids such as glycine and proline. These may contribute to joint, gut, and skin health, though the authors also cautioned that more research is needed to fully understand their therapeutic potential and health effects.
Who Should Avoid It?
Like most trends, moderation matters. Vikas, a real estate developer from Delhi, says, “I had bone broth every day for two weeks and started feeling bloated. Turned out the sodium content was messing with my digestion.” That’s no surprise. Commercial bone broths often come packed with salt and additives. Homemade versions may fare better, but overconsumption can still pose problems, especially for those with kidney issues, high blood pressure, or on sodium-restricted diets. As per nutritionists, a safe range is 2–3 cups a week, preferably as part of a larger meal.
Generally, people with meat allergies, histamine intolerance, or severe kidney issues should steer clear of this trend. Also, anyone on a low-protein diet for medical reasons should consult a physician. Pregnant women and children can consume bone broth, but under guidance. The safety of long-term daily consumption hasn’t been extensively studied.