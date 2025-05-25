The Shape of Your Face
The appeal of face yoga was personal for 52-year-old Anita Mathur, a homemaker from Lucknow. “Whenever I went to the local salon, I would get to hear that my skin was sagging,” she recalls. While scrolling through Facebook one day, Mathur discovered some facial exercise videos on YouTube. “I started doing it for 10 to 15 minutes every day, trying each week to assess any changes—the skin tightening I hoped for, the glow it promised. But it never came.”
After several months with no noticeable improvement—and with the skin under her eyes and on her forehead continuing to sag—Mathur gave up. “When I think of myself doing those silly pinching and stretching movements, I feel like a clown,” she says.
Marketed as a non-invasive alternative to needles and scalpels, “face yoga” has been championed by influencers for its supposed ability to sculpt cheekbones, smooth wrinkles, and defy gravity, one exaggerated expression at a time. But as dermatological science continues to deepen our understanding of how and why the face ages, a growing chorus of experts is urging scepticism. The simple truth: not all movement is rejuvenating, and some may be quietly undermining the very youthfulness they promise to preserve.
Necessarily Not Effective
“Facial exercises are being promoted all over social media with very limited knowledge about facial anatomy and the science behind ageing,” says Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, dermatologist and founder of Oprava Aesthetics. “Commonly referred to as ‘face yoga’, a popular DIY method that people use in hopes of toning facial muscles and reducing wrinkles most of the time doesn’t really work as an anti-ageing solution.”
According to Dr Sanghvi, the repetitive contractions that define many of these routines may actually worsen the very signs of ageing they’re meant to prevent.
Dr Prasoon Sachan, a dermatologist from Uttar Pradesh and member of Doctube, echoes this scepticism. “From a dermatological perspective, the benefits of facial exercises for anti-ageing are modest and often overstated,” he says. “
Wrinkles in the Method
Experts warn that overuse or poor technique can do more harm than good—especially in individuals already experiencing age-related skin changes.
“Repetitive facial movements, whether from facial exercises or natural expressions, can both contribute to the formation of fine lines and wrinkles over time,” says Dr Sanghvi. “The impact of facial exercises is low, as they can enhance muscle tone, and alone, enhancing muscle tone is not going to help lift sagging areas, which could also be due to volume loss,” she adds.
Dr Sachan agrees, noting that “repetitive facial movements during exercises can contribute to fine lines similarly to natural expressions, as both cause repeated skin folding. Over time, this repetition breaks down collagen and elastin.” The difference, he says, lies in the intensity and repetition.
The Brighter Side
Mukesh Varma, a 49-year-old corporate employee in Delhi, saw the benefits first hand. “I had a stroke in February 2024. My face was partially paralysed,” he recalls. “A trained therapist at Max Hospital guided me through exercises—lip movements, smiling, frowning—and they helped restore balance. It gave me my confidence back.”
Despite their limitations, facial exercises are not entirely without merit—particularly in clinical or rehabilitative settings. Dr Sanghvi points out that they have well-established therapeutic value in cases like Bell’s palsy or facial nerve trauma, where “regular practice of targeted facial exercises can enhance muscle coordination, leading to more balanced facial expressions and reduced asymmetry.”
Clinical evidence on facial exercises remains sparse—and mixed. A 2021 systematic review in the Journal of Korean Physical Therapy evaluated facial exercises for muscle strengthening and rejuvenation. While results suggested minor improvements in muscle tone, elasticity, and symmetry—particularly in middle-aged adults—the evidence was hindered by inconsistent methodologies and small cohorts.
Risks Involved
According to experts, risks are greater for certain groups. “You are at risk of accelerated ageing if you have skin that has already lost significant collagen and elastin, if you already have expression lines, or if you’re doing frequent, high-repetition routines,” says Dr Sanghvi, adding that menopause, lipoatrophy, smoking, and recent Botox treatments also increase vulnerability.
Dr Sachan echoes a similar sentiment. “Patients should focus on consistent, evidence-based routines for long-term skin health.” No shortcuts will do the magic.