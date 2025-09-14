When in doubt, wing It

Pride of the past, seat of the future: the classic wingback chair has sealed its legacy as a testament of timeless heritage. It was first introduced in England as a response to a need: protection against cold drafts and sunless evenings. As a result, the easy chair became a popular patent, with a long back with wing-like extensions on either side to block out wind. A major plus was the engulfing structure of the body, in which the deep seat and long silhouette did well to trap heat from a fireplace in front.

“What made it popular in India was the aspiration it created,” says Ananth Ramaswamy, Creative Director of Chester’s India. Now, it’s taking up space in homes as a status symbol of the high life. Coupled with an ottoman but never sold in pairs, this is a chair that signifies a time to slow down and savour solitude. “It’s a chair meant for studies or quiet corners in living rooms,” he says.