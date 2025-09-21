Get Your Freak On!

The brand’s signature Airlite fabric is engineered to feel nearly weightless—a paper-light touch that moves with you. Winterwear, on the other hand, brings polish with playful sophistication, like their knot blazers that marry structure with ease. Function never takes a backseat. Think knife-pleated skorts designed for the tennis court but chic enough for brunch. “Each piece is crafted not just to perform, but to empower,” Mo says. As India’s wellness movement evolves, Athletifreak sees a natural synergy—and a homecoming. “India is where we were born,” the couple shares.