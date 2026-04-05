FOBO is the New FOMO

Aditi had two job offers open on her laptop. One was from a fast-growing climate-tech startup in Bengaluru; the other, a global consulting firm. Both were impressive. Both paid well. Both were what she had worked toward. She asked each recruiter for “just a little more time.” Then she went back online to see if something better might appear if she waited. The startup moved on. The consulting firm filled the role. Aditi was left with a dull ache of having outwaited her own good fortune.

Welcome to FOBO, or Fear of a Better Option. Where FOMO pushes us to say yes to everything, FOBO keeps us from saying yes to anything. The term was coined in 2004 by Patrick McGinnis in an article titled Social Theory at HBS: McGinnis’ Two FOs. It rests on what McGinnis described as “an erroneous belief that the longer we look, the more options we will have, and this will somehow lead to a better outcome.”

In India’s urban middle class, FOBO has found fertile ground. Dating apps promise endless matches. Job portals refresh hourly. Real estate listings multiply by the minute. Delhi psychologist Dr Samir Parikh says, “Many young people today believe there is a ‘perfect’ choice waiting somewhere. The anxiety comes not from lack of options, but from the fear of closing doors.” FOBO thrives precisely in that fear—the idea that commitment equals loss.