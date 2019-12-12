Home Lifestyle Books

Time to switch to new rules for business growth

He has recently penned The New Rules of Business: Get Ahead or Get Left Behind where he talks about 16 new rules for doing business.

Published: 12th December 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 11:50 AM

The New Rules of Business: Get Ahead or Get Left Behind

By Express News Service

 An alumunus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Bangalore, Rajesh Srivastava has spent more than 30 years as a manager in various sectors like beverages, food, commodities, personal care, and education. He has recently penned The New Rules of Business: Get Ahead or Get Left Behind where he talks about 16 new rules for doing business.

In a conversation with The Morning Standard, the author talks about his reasons for writing this book. “I wrote this book to introduce the readers to the newly minted rules of business. Armed with them, they can feel inspired & confident to take on business challenges and come up trumps! Srivastava started his career all the way back in 1985. According to him, a lot has changed since then. “I got news from newspaper and now I get it from a screen, I went to where the taxis were parked or likely to pass by and now Uber comes to where I want it.

Also, I went to a cinema hall at the time of the show and now, I see a film at home, that too whenever I want to.” He futher adds, newspaper, taxi, cinema halls, restaurants, banking, shopping, postal services and many more industries have got disrupted by new age companies, like Amazon, Flipkart, Uber, Ola, Oyo Rooms, Netflix.

“These companies are dismantling the old rules of business & installing new rules in their place. If companies continue to operate their business using ‘old’ rules, then they run the risk of becoming irrelevant and gradually extinct.” This is Srivastava’s first book and it is fit for our times.

