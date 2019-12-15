Two Sides of a Coin

Gautam Chintamani By

Express News Service

Journalists, as author Dhaval Kulkarni writes in his preface, have the rare privilege of watching history unfold. Within this group, the political journalists often tend to mistakenly consider themselves more significant than the story; solely because they happened to report it. Yet there are instances where despite reams being written on political personas that captured the imagination of the electorate and even made a specific ideology a way of life, not much is available in terms of public scrutiny.

In this context, the Shiv Sena could well be first amongst equals as neither did the party founder—the late Balasaheb Thackeray—nor any of the second-rung leaders, or the current president, Uddhav Thackeray, ever open up. As a result, Kulkarni’s The Cousins Thackeray would always have been a tall order.

The book sets out to tell the story of one of the most public splits of a political party and not only manages to achieve that but also tracks the careers of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, the son, and nephew of Shiv Sena pramukh Balasaheb. The duo knowingly or unknowingly fashioned their lives on particular facets of their supreme leader but were perhaps doomed to carve out their separate destinies.

Reading the book in light of the unfolding crisis in Maharashtra adds new layers.

Kulkarni deftly deconstructs not only the tumultuous relationship between the first cousins who could have jointly inherited a robust political party, but more importantly, contextualises the idea of identity politics in a state such as Maharashtra that led to the creation of Shiv Sena and later the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). For many, the name Shiv Sena conjures up the image of Balasaheb, and most refuse to look beyond him.

Kulkarni sheds light on the life and times of Balasaheb’s father, Pradodhankar Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, whose thoughts and ideas played a significant role in shaping the Sena’s identity. In fact, the name too, was suggested by him. The details about Sena’s early years—its genesis—form the first part of the book. Although the issue of Bal Thackeray’s disagreements with his South Indian bosses that led him to quit the Free Press Journal where he was a cartoonist—along with the migrants, namely South Indians, taking up plum posts across offices in Bombay—find mention, Kulkarni, however, doesn’t really go in depth to bring out the Sena’s communal and violent timbre at the time.

Both Raj and Uddhav are first cousins twice over and grew up in an extended family set-up where both ironically, found natural affinities with their uncles. In Raj’s case, the similarities between Balasaheb and him were apparent right from childhood and became more pronounced once Raj joined politics. Similarly, Uddhav, too, seemed more inclined to his uncle, Shrikant, a musician who briefly dabbled in composing music for films. Uddhav would often look forward to getting gifts such as musical instruments and books on cinema from him.

It was in the late 1980s that both Raj and Uddhav forayed into politics but with markedly different approaches as well as styles of operating. Raj was brash and hung out with a coterie, while Uddhav appeared to be calm, soft-spoken, and kept a low profile. But he tacitly approved the Sena’s ‘ways’. For example, in 1991, a few sainiks apparently called Uddhav and told him about the plan to vandalise the pitch at the Wankhade Stadium to prevent an India-Pakistan match, and Uddhav reportedly gave the ‘green signal’ but told them to be careful. Thackeray Senior knew about the family’s dominance over the party and not only ignored Raj’s aggressive nature when he overruled party veterans but also supposedly blasted some senior leaders when they voiced their apprehensions.

In 1989, the Sena drafted a new party constitution and elected Balasaheb as chief for life. It was forced to look for a working president, a second in command-of-sorts, after the Election Commission of India threatened to derecognise it as a political party in 1997. The cracks in the edifice became visible. Raj was overlooked by Balasaheb and Uddhav was appointed the party’s working president, which in other words meant the successor. Kulkarni goes into great detail to bring out how the fork in the path led to the creation of the MNS and also how Uddhav made Balasaheb’s working style the playbook to go by in the recent past.

The timing of the book could not have been more fortuitous, but The Cousins Thackeray is more than a well-timed book. It talks about themes and issues that might bring about a drastic social, political, and cultural change. It also shows how certain desires, irrespective of how wrong they could be, inspire people to do what they believe is the ‘right’ thing. In the end, Kulkarni’s book talks about how on the face of it emotions appear to drive the likes of Balasaheb Thackeray’s son and nephew but also reveals how the values of Pradodhankar Thackeray that originally formed an inspiration for the Shiv Sena, now stand in stark contrast to what has come of the outfits led by the cousins.