Nikita Singh's new novel talks of emotional health, second chances

The main characters in the novel, published by HarperCollins India and which releases on February 14, are Siddhant and Akriti who meet during their medical residency in Delhi.

Nikita Singh

NEW DELHI: Writer Nikita Singh's new novel is more than just about two people in love; it is also about the realities of dealing with depression in one's partner while going through love, loss and second chances that life presents.

"The Reason Is You" focuses on a topical theme - that of emotional and mental health in the context of a relationship.

According to Singh, this is a novel told from the perspective of its male protagonist Siddhant.

It is about being in love with someone who is struggling with depression, and how that affects the person taking on the role of a caretaker in a relationship, she says.

"The story further explores how mental health issues still have this societal stigma attached, and how their symptoms tend to get overlooked or even dismissed," Singh says.

Their connection is instant, blossoming from the many similarities between them.

So, when Akriti faces a devastating loss, she leans on Siddhant for support.

In the heat of an emotional moment, the two decide that this must be love.

But as Akriti's depression begins to take a stronger hold over her, she spirals out of control, sinking deeper into an abyss of fear, insecurity and rage.

And while Siddhant struggles to help her, it seems like everything he does is only making things worse.

Meanwhile, Siddhant's life gets further complicated when Maahi, his ex-girlfriend, whom he never stopped loving, re-enters his life.

Swati Daftuar, commissioning editor at HarperCollins India, says Singh has handled an immensely complicated subject in a wonderful manner.

"With 'The Reason Is You', Singh has pushed the envelope, challenged herself, and emerged so very successful," she says.

Singh has authored novels like "Letters to My Ex", "Every Time It Rains" and "Like a Love Song".

