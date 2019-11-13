Home Lifestyle Books

Excerpts: ‘Lakshmi is a restless goddess’

In temples, the gods are bedecked with gold and jewels. In rituals, we use pots overflowing with food to represent abundance.

Published: 13th November 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Devdutt Pattanaik

Devdutt Pattanaik

BENGALURU: In India, we worship Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. She is referred to a lot in the Vedas and Puranas. The Vedas are over 3,000 years old, while the Puranas are nearly 2,000 years old—together, the Vedas and Puranas represent a key source of Hindu knowledge.In the Vedas, Lakshmi is called Shri. In Vedic hymns, she is invoked for grain, gold, cows, horses, children, fame and glory. In the Puranas, she is the elusive goddess––sought by Devas, Asuras, Yakshas and Rakshasas––who chooses Vishnu as her husband.

Her arrival is considered good and auspicious (shubh, mangala) because when she comes we feel we are in paradise, or Swarga. Her departure is considered bad and inauspicious (ashubh, amangala), because when she leaves we slip into poverty, get trapped in debt, and feel like we are in hell, or Naraka, with no hope of escape.

In temples, the gods are bedecked with gold and jewels. In rituals, we use pots overflowing with food to represent abundance. During festivals, we clean our house and decorate the threshold with flowers, paint Lakshmi’s footprints pointing indoors and light lamps at dusk so that she knows exactly where to come. Clearly, she is a much-desired goddess.

Yet, many relatives and friends, even gurus, tell us not to be ‘money-minded’, or that it is wrong to equate Lakshmi with money because Lakshmi spiritual while money is material. That if Lakshmi will come, then Saraswati, the goddess of learning, will go. The word ‘commercial’ is often used as an insult. Entrepreneurs, businessmen and traders are viewed with suspicion and considered thieves. Why?

Why this mockery of money (Lakshmi-ninda)? Why are we driving Lakshmi out of India instead of inviting her lovingly into our lives?

I realized that people were hiding something from Indian scriptures or overlooking some ideas, thereby ignoring them. This led me to relook at the stories of Lakshmi found in the Vedas and Puranas. Over time, I realized that Hinduism says a lot about economics (artha-shastra) at a personal level (sva-dharma), as well as at the social level (raj-dharma).

It dawned on me that we should look beyond literal meaning (shabda-artha) at metaphorical meaning (bhava-artha). When we say India was the land of the golden sparrow (sone ki chidiya), we don’t mean India actually had birds whose wings were made of gold; we mean India, in ancient times, was very rich, exporting textiles and spices to places as far as Rome and importing gold.
Symbols are like pots and meaning is like water. If we look for meanings within the symbols of the Vedas and Puranas, we can learn many things about money and how to become rich:
 Lakshmi is considered a restless goddess (chanchal), which means wealth brings value only when it is circulated, not locked up. Those who grab and lock her up, get profit (labh) without happiness, not prosperity with happiness (shubh-labh).

The concept of freedom (moksha) is related to repayment of debt (hrinn).
 Exchange (yagna), the fundamental concept of economics, is the cornerstone of dharma (governance).
Charity that makes the receiver dependent (bhiksha) is frowned upon, whereas charity that makes the receiver independent (daan) is advocated.

Wealth is to be seen as a fruit (phala), to be enjoyed now, and a seed (bija) to be invested for the future.
 Prithu was the first king of the earth who saw the earth as a cow (go-mata) and understood kingship as being the earth-cow’s caretaker (go-pala). That is why the earth is called Prithvi. Giving away cows (go-daan) implies creating means of livelihood out of the earth. Consequently, the killing of cows (gohatya) equals destroying the means of livelihood by destroying earth.

Lakshmi (wealth) and Saraswati (knowledge) argue until we discover Vidya-Lakshmi (knowledge of circulating wealth).This book is the outcome of twenty years of research, and includes what I have learnt from writing and publishing over fifty books and more than a thousand columns on mythology.
The words ‘mythology’ and ‘myth’ upset people who follow the nineteenth-century British meaning of myth (worship of many gods) and religion (worship of one God). In the twenty-first century, mythology is the truth of a culture, the truth of a people, retold through stories, symbols and rituals. Mythology can speak of many gods (polytheism), one god (monotheism), as well as no god (atheism).

Excerpted from How to Become Rich by Devdutt Pattanaik, with permission from Rupa Publications

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp