By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the recently held Bengaluru lit fest, former gangster-turned-writer, Agni Sreedhar unveiled the cover of his second novel, The Gangster Gita.

The book is an English version of the Kannada crime novel, Edegarike. Translated from Kannada by Prathibha Nandakumar and published by Eka(an imprint of Westland Publications), the book is slated to hit the stores on December 9.