'Black Warrant': A compilation of unheard stories of Tihar

'Black Warrant' is a compilation of experiences of Sunil Gupta while serving at various posts in Tihar Jail.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sunil Gupta, who retired as law officer of Tihar Jail in 2016, has penned down unheard stories of the prison in his book "Black Warrant" which was officially released on Tuesday here.

Co-authored by Sunetra Chaudhary and published by Roli Books, "Black Warrant" is a compilation of experiences of Gupta while serving at various posts in Tihar Jail, which is said to be the biggest and most secure jail of Asia, for 35 years.

The book launch was attended by senior judge and National Legal Service Authority Secretary Alok Kumar, National Legal Service Authority Chairman, Justice Sunil Chauhan, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, Delhi Bar Council Chairman K.C. Mittal, Supreme Court Bar Association's former Secretary Ashok Arora, Javed Habib, Amjad Habin along with several noted judges, lawyers, police officers, intellectuals, senior journalists and writers.

Priya Kapoor, Director, Roli Books told IANS: "The risk is bigger when the narrative is big. This is the story of 'Black Warrant'. Since the book is based on the experiences of a jail, we had to take care of all the legalities before publishing it. Now, when the book is in the hands of the readers, we can say that the result is good."

Gupta has penned down accounts of the eight death sentences which were executed in Tihar Jail during his tenure - of Ranga-Billa, who had kidnapped and murdered the Chopra kids, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassin Satwant Singh and conspirator Kehar Singh, Kashmiri terrorist Maqbool Butt and the suicide of Ram Singh - the main accused in Nirbhaya rape case.

The book also talks about the situation after 1984 Sikh riots and the historical reforms which then Director General Kiran Bedi introduced.

