STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Communicable period for novel coronavirus may continue after patients recover: Book

According to the authors, current estimates of the incubation period of COVID-19 range from one to 14 days, with most cases occurring approximately five to six days after exposure.

Published: 05th April 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor uses thermal screening on police personnel at Jahangirabad police station after security personnel tested positive for COVID-19, in Bhopal

A doctor uses thermal screening on police personnel at Jahangirabad police station after security personnel tested positive for COVID-19, in Bhopal. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: While infected people sneezing, coughing and sniffling can spread COVID-19, it appears that the communicable period for the coronavirus can start before a person falls sick and may even continue after they apparently recover, says a new book.

"A person may get infected but may not fall sick for several days and may appear healthy. These apparently healthy people need to be monitored not only for their own safety, but also to prevent transmission of infection to others," say the three authors who are medical experts.

While sick people sneezing, coughing, sniffling and excreting out virus cause most coronavirus infections, it appears the communicable period for the coronavirus can start before a person falls sick and may even continue after they apparently recover, they say.

"The Coronavirus: What You Need to Know about the Global Pandemic" is written by internal medicine specialist Dr Swapneil Parikh, clinical psychologist Maherra Desai, and neuropsychiatrist Dr Rajesh M Parikh and is published by Ebury Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The publishing house said for the first time it is releasing a superlead title book in e-format before its subsequent launch in physical form in the market.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

According to the authors, current estimates of the incubation period of COVID-19 range from one to 14 days, with most cases occurring approximately five to six days after exposure.

"Therefore, exposed individuals are quarantined for two weeks from exposure (the maximum incubation time). The incubation period explains why people exposed to infection on a plane don't fall sick right away.

"They may wind up in countries all over the world while they are still in the incubation period. They may infect many other people in their destination countries," the book says.

The incubation period leads us to another important concept: contact tracing, the authors say.

"Contact tracing needs to be done meticulously; a single missed contact can spread the disease. Contact tracing and disease control can be difficult in the example of infection spreading on a plane because passengers may have reached different countries and an infection can rapidly spread across the world," they assert.

Healthy people can spread virus

According to the authors, some sick people act as super-spreaders, infecting a large number of other people, but recent evidence proves that the coronavirus can also be transmitted by apparently healthy people.

"These infected people appear healthy; they are asymptomatic, but they can still infect others.

Children get infected but are asymptomatic or have very mild disease, but they can spread the infection to their vulnerable grandparents," they say.

COVID-19 has demonstrated a darker side of threats to health; inequality in healthcare access results in the impoverished bearing the brunt of disease, the book says.

"COVID-19 is likely to overwhelm the world's impoverished countries and people, but that is hardly the only threat they face.

While we, somewhat leisurely, speculate about the effects of this dangerous new virus, there are billions of people who worry about diseases far long ago banished from more privileged lives," it says.

The authors feel that while the battle against COVID-19 rages on, it is likely that many will perish silently, unattended and forgotten, due to preventable and treatable diseases.

"While we worry about COVID-19, there are mothers dying in childbirth, children dying for want of food and clean water, and the poor die knowing that there is a cure they can't afford," they say.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID book Coronavirus Coronavirus india covid spread
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp