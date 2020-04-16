STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Indian publishers innovate in times of caronavirus lockdown

Sales, printing and production has completely stopped but editorial activities have continued at a steady pace.

Published: 16th April 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Public library, Reading

Representational Image

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The world will never be the same again and it might take till the end of the year for the situation to "normalise" to the pre-coronavirus pandemic days, leading Indian publishers opine, saying they are adapting in myriad ways to stay connected with readers while balancing their own operations to cope with the lockdown that has now been extended to May 3.

Sales, printing and production has completely stopped but editorial activities have continued at a steady pace. Marketing activities have proliferated but have only been directed to social media and online promotions.

Digital delivery is the new name of the game even as publishers await the reopening of brick-and-mortar bookstores.

"Lockdown has affected parts of the publishing business, such as, new title releases, promotions, launches, etc. We are hoping that the lockdown will be lifted in a staggered manner which will allow bookstores to open for business soon, for example, the government in Kerala has decided to allow bookshops to open twice a week with certain restrictions in place. We are hoping such positive news inspires other territories to be open to such arrangements, of course, depending on the ground situation," Nandan Jha, SVP Sales & Product, Penguin Random House India, told IANS in an email interview.

Penguin is also taking this time to "reacquaint people to the joy of reading and ensuring that they know of the available formats they can continue reading," Niti Kumar, SVP marketing, digital and communications, Penguin Random House India, said.

"Through creative collaborations with authors and communities, we are giving people access to content such as read alouds on social media channels, DIY activities, lifestyle hacks from experts, and much more.

"We are innovatively using our own social media platform to continue engaging with readers," Kumar added.

Recently, Penguin TV on Instagram launched a "spin a yarn" with over a dozen authors completing each other's cliff-hanger endings to make one complete story, the idea being to "keep the conversation going, bring positivity and inspire people to invest their time in reading", Kumar pointed out.

With the lockdown disrupting the supply chain and with this control on people's movement, retail has been adversely affected. "Under these circumstances, we are also focussing on ebook and audiobook formats which are easily accessible, safe and convenient. From acquisition of a title, to its publicity, we are working out the best ways to get this content to the people," Kumar said.

On its part, Oxford University Press (OUP) said the Covid-19 outbreak has become a major challenge across a spectrum of businesses not only in India but all over the world.

Noting that the entire book industry is going through a tough time and affected by this badly "but on the other hand we as a publishers are seeing this as opportunity and trying to cope up with this in the best possible manner", an OUP spokesperson said, adding: "We have made content from online resources and leading journals freely accessible to assist researchers, medical professionals, policy makers, and others who are working to address this health crisis."

OUP ia also providing free access to its learning resources, for both schools and higher education streams through its Online Teacher Training modules and webinars.

"The Continue Learning @home initiative is aimed at creating a home learning environment and ensuring that the delivery of education is not disrupted and we have noticed the increase of sales in e books and digital products," the spokesperson added.

In the long-term, said Westland CEO Gautam Padmanabhan, publishers will have to rethink their marketing strategies and perhaps push the release dates of key titles.

"Also, the impact of post-lockdown measures, consumer behaviour toward books will also need to be factored in. What we do know is that this is still an evolving situation and there are no clear solutions in sight," Padmanabhan added.

Contending that the "world will not be the same anymore", Trisha De Niyogi, COO of Nego Book said these were interesting times "and we are trying our best to innovate, experiment and update ourselves with the changing times. As of now, I think it will take around 5-6 months for the situation to normalize, but I envisage a significant shift towards ebooks and audiobooks in the future, despite the lifting of the lockdown after May 3.

For Simon and Schuster India, too, the challenge has been to ensure that the content it puts out is both engaging as well as uplifting.

"A fair amount of our activities were digitally focused in the past as well. However, now we have gone completely digital. The challenge has been to ensure that the content that we put out is both engaging as well as uplifting," Marketing and Publicity Manager Shobhita Narayan said.

Pointing to its campaigns such as the #padhonavirus and book challenges online "which have been very well received", she said the idea was to "encourage people to read more books and to avoid boredom by doing tasks which are related to books and reading in general".

"We are also doing a small series of author videos with features such as creative writing tips, taking care of your health during the lockdown," among others, Narayan added.

Editorially, there is "uncertainty of course" but as far as the work and planning goes "we are continuing as before - editorial schedules are drawn up fairly in advance and the work that editors do is solitary so with minor revisions it can go on in Covid times and the adjustments and changes that will be required will possibly kick in post-lockdown," Himanjali Sankar, Editorial Director, Simon and Schuster India, said.

"Marketing has gone completely digital and possibly witnessing the most interesting innovations in the industry so far - from digital book launches to interviews and discussions happening in new formats," Sankar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Publishing industry Indian publishers covid 19 Nandan Jha
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp