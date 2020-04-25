STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'Rising above hardships': We Are the Champions by Rashmi Bansal, Devendra Tak

Through this book, one learns about how children have navigated their way out of issues such as class, caste and labour, among other factors.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rashmi Bansal

Rashmi Bansal. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

Often we are so engrossed in our daily lives that we ignore those who are truly in need. Providing such a revelation are authors Rashmi Bansal and Devendra Tak, through their new book, titled We are the Champions, that exposes some hard-hitting realities experienced by children.

Featuring struggles of 15 underprivileged children from India, the book draws our attention to age-old evils still prevalent in our society. Through this book, one learns about how children have navigated their way out of issues such as class, caste and labour, among other factors.

Personal narratives like a boy living in a slum in New Delhi, who uses rap music to champion change; another one grew up on the streets of capital city and now making a mark in Bollywood; and a girl from Jharkhand, who escaped twice after being sent out as a domestic worker and is now setting up a business; are few of the many real life stories that inspire. The book recently had a soft launch digitally due to the lockdown.

Talking about the most intriguing aspect of the research, especially when it was conducted in the capital city, Bansal says, “Many children in Delhi were interviewed, but two stories were finally included. Both these stories showed unique efforts and passions. Salman is drawn to acting and uses theatre and acting to build social awareness. Sumit uses rap music. Salman grew up on the streets of Delhi and Sumit lives in a slum, yet they are able to rise over their backgrounds to become Changemakers and help the community and our nation to progress.”

While Bansal finished the writing and editing process using notes and audio-video recordings, Devendra Tak who heads media and communication for Save the Children NGO, began the project and did all the preliminary research and interviews. According to Tak, for the research every child was met in their usual setting, which included their home, school and community.

Tak also talks about other steps taken by the authors, apart from the book, to make the lives of children better.“The authors and Save the Children are committed to helping Changemakers continue to build meaningful lives. The book has given these 15 children a lot of visibility. Hopefully, there will be many readers who will begin to chip in to help with these children further,” he says.

We Are the Champions by Rashmi Bansal, Devendra Tak
Publisher: Bushfire Publishers
Pages: 206
Price: Rs 69 (kindle edition)

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rashmi Bansal Devendra Tak
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp