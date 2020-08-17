STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Mixing love and dating apps

Born in Ghaziabad, author Nitish Bhushan grew up in Delhi and Gurugram.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

love, dating, online dating, heart

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By Express News Service

Born in Ghaziabad, author Nitish Bhushan grew up in Delhi and Gurugram. With a Post-Graduation from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, Bhushan worked with Wipro and later with CMS IT across India, only to gather all these experiences and pen his first fiction novel – Love, Swipe, Blackmail – that has reached No. 2 on Amazon’s Hot New Releases category.

Tell us about Love, Swipe, Blackmail.
With every passing day we are immersing ourselves into technology more than before. Quite a lot of our social interactions are now over apps. When I discovered dating apps, a simple idea of a love story over the app emerged. But I wanted to write something different. So, I adapted my own idea in a way that it creates humour, thrill and chill. The story that germinated in my mind was so compelling that I knew it deserves a telling. It gave me the idea about a couple in which one of the partners uses a dating app to search for a mate outside of their relationship. The next question was to imagine a reason why would one do that. And when one had done it, what next? Such questions led to lots of interesting sub-plots and suspense sequences.

This is your first book.
Love has the capability to be both the simplest and most complex topic on which a novel can be written. Some of the world’s most popular work has been done on love both in fiction and non-fiction, not to miss history, mythology and legend. And yet every love story has something different. I wanted to narrate a love story through the lens of a dating app, where a protagonist meets not his partner, but someone else on dating apps despite being madly in love with his partner.

It is a love story between the lead couple, Ravi and Vandy, with other sub-plots. How was the process of building these characters?
Before I began writing the story, barring one, all the major characters were drawn in my mind. One major character and certain insignificant characters were built to support the story while writing it. The character build-up is not done on the people from my life, but the execution of the characters is. Let me explain. Some of the actions taken by these characters in certain situations are inspired by people I know. Whenever I reached a sticky point in the story, I would think what a certain person from my life would do. And based on my insights, I let the characters of my story take the actions that they took.

How and when did your creative journey start?
I would say at a fairly young age. I was in Class 5. I crafted my first aircraft model. I used to make these models from cardboard. These were to-thescale models of the fighter jets with Indian Air Force. In addition, dabbling with colours came naturally to me in those years. During my PG days, my colours became black and black as I started sketching with charcoal and pencil. Writing came much later when I blogged about 10 years ago. The idea for Love Swipe Blackmail came to me in 2017, and that is when I started writing professionally.

What are you working on next?
I am developing main plots for my forthcoming works in the areas of politics, economics, business and spiritual world. All of these are thrillers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Bhushan
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp