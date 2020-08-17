Mixing love and dating apps

By Express News Service

Born in Ghaziabad, author Nitish Bhushan grew up in Delhi and Gurugram. With a Post-Graduation from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, Bhushan worked with Wipro and later with CMS IT across India, only to gather all these experiences and pen his first fiction novel – Love, Swipe, Blackmail – that has reached No. 2 on Amazon’s Hot New Releases category.

Tell us about Love, Swipe, Blackmail.

With every passing day we are immersing ourselves into technology more than before. Quite a lot of our social interactions are now over apps. When I discovered dating apps, a simple idea of a love story over the app emerged. But I wanted to write something different. So, I adapted my own idea in a way that it creates humour, thrill and chill. The story that germinated in my mind was so compelling that I knew it deserves a telling. It gave me the idea about a couple in which one of the partners uses a dating app to search for a mate outside of their relationship. The next question was to imagine a reason why would one do that. And when one had done it, what next? Such questions led to lots of interesting sub-plots and suspense sequences.

This is your first book.

Love has the capability to be both the simplest and most complex topic on which a novel can be written. Some of the world’s most popular work has been done on love both in fiction and non-fiction, not to miss history, mythology and legend. And yet every love story has something different. I wanted to narrate a love story through the lens of a dating app, where a protagonist meets not his partner, but someone else on dating apps despite being madly in love with his partner.

It is a love story between the lead couple, Ravi and Vandy, with other sub-plots. How was the process of building these characters?

Before I began writing the story, barring one, all the major characters were drawn in my mind. One major character and certain insignificant characters were built to support the story while writing it. The character build-up is not done on the people from my life, but the execution of the characters is. Let me explain. Some of the actions taken by these characters in certain situations are inspired by people I know. Whenever I reached a sticky point in the story, I would think what a certain person from my life would do. And based on my insights, I let the characters of my story take the actions that they took.

How and when did your creative journey start?

I would say at a fairly young age. I was in Class 5. I crafted my first aircraft model. I used to make these models from cardboard. These were to-thescale models of the fighter jets with Indian Air Force. In addition, dabbling with colours came naturally to me in those years. During my PG days, my colours became black and black as I started sketching with charcoal and pencil. Writing came much later when I blogged about 10 years ago. The idea for Love Swipe Blackmail came to me in 2017, and that is when I started writing professionally.

What are you working on next?

I am developing main plots for my forthcoming works in the areas of politics, economics, business and spiritual world. All of these are thrillers.