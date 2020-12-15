Read '50 Desi Superdrinks' for all your powerhouse concoctions

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

In an attempt to bring back forgotten healthy foods, Delhi-based nutritionist Lovneet Batra is out with a book on super drinks made from desi ingredients. 50 Desi Superdrinks provides recipes of immunity boosters, ders and anti-ageing solutions using ingredients from your kitchen.

Published by Rupa Publications, this is Batra’s debut book inspired by her patients’ fitness journeys. At present, she is a consultant with Sports Authority of India and is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics, USA.

Why did you choose desi drinks as the subject for your first book?

Many people look for ‘magic potions’ to lose weight, and often end up buying overpriced products with fancy names and fancier health halo, without a real sustainable solution in hand. I hope this book will help readers appreciate the remedies right in front of them that are usually taken for granted because they are too easily available. All these 50 drinks have been an indispensable part of our food culture for centuries. From fighting free radicals and signs of anti-ageing to combating stress and anxiety, each drink helps you restore balance, feel calmer, and stay healthy. In short, through the book, I want to convey how simple changes add up and make a big difference.



Of all these drinks, which ones do you swear by?



The ones that resonate the most with my lifestyle are:

Sattu: My go-to post-workout drink. Unlike other health drinks available in the market, it is chemical and preservative-free. Don’t let the humbleness of this drink deceive you. It is packed with nutrients like iron, calcium, copper, zinc, selenium and manganese, and has a long shelf life.

Kanji: It is a vegan probiotic. A traditional winter drink from North India, it is a concoction of Superfoods — carrot and beetroot — gold mines of antioxidants. It is an all-rounder for eye health, an effective liver cleanser, bloat blaster and gut health superhero.

Ajwain gur Kadha: My PMS saviour. It is an effective home remedy in getting rid of the cramps, nausea and bloating during and before periods. It is also an excellent muscle relaxant and cures the blockage in the menstrual cycle to facilitate normal blood flow.



All these drinks are suitable for all people, or are there some restrictions?



These drinks are common to Indian households but too much of anything is not good. If you have a health condition, check with an expert on how these drinks can be included in the diet along with the treatment.



What mistakes people make when it comes to choosing their daily routine drinks?



Most people get carried away with fads (thanks to food marketing). Stay in tune with your signs and symptoms to understand your body constitution, and pick your routine accordingly.



How can people choose what drinks are meant for them?



If you listen to your body more than you listen to Google, it will tell you. Getting fit and healthy isn’t about shrinking your waistline or fitting into a certain size or body type. Once you start listening and understanding your body, you won’t find it difficult to identify what suits you and what does not. One does not need exotic, imported, highly-priced foods to make you feel fit and healthy. Offering nutrition and age-old traditional wisdom, the local, seasonal produce is enough to keep you in sync with your body and the environment around you.



What is the right way to stay fit while working from home?



Walk/stand/stretch for two minutes, after every 30 minutes spent sitting. Don’t skip your meals. Fix your sleep timings and protect your final hour before sleeping from the blue light.



What super drinks can people introduce in their routine for winter and why?



Ashwagandha milk: It is an immunity booster and an adaptogen that supports the system to deal with changing weather. The active components in ashwagandha: glutathione and withanolides are strong antioxidants that are beneficial in reducing inflammation in the lungs and are therapeutic for bronchitis.



Kahwa: This mood elevator is just right to bid goodbye to winter blues. It keeps the lungs fit, and was a traditional remedy for asthma and pulmonary tuberculosis. It lowers anxiety and stress hormone cortisol.



Mulethi fennel seeds kadha: It gives relief in cough, and boosts your immunity against allergies and infections.

Book details

Pages: 242

Price: Rs 224

Availability: Amazon.in