STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Gift books at 30 per cent Christmas discount

The publication has announced 50 sets of books in different genres and subjects for the same. The books you order on rajkamalbooks.in will be sent in attractive gift-wraps.

Published: 18th December 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Christmas

The publication has announced 50 sets of books in different genres and subjects for the same (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

With Christmas round the corner, Rajkamal Prakashan has come up with unique initiative titled Kitabon Wale Santa, through which you can gift books to your family and and friends as Christmas present at a 30 per cent discount till 31 January 2021.

The publication has announced 50 sets of books in different genres and subjects for the same. The books you order on rajkamalbooks.in will be sent in attractive gift-wraps. 

​The sets of books include a variety of literary work: Jnanpith Award honoured Hindi poets; novels on which excellent films have been made; Gandhi literature; Partition-centric books; classical works; feminism; autobiography; historical novels; travelogues; biographies; documentary literature; and story collections.

Talking about the initiative, Ashok Maheshwari, Managing Director, Rajkamal Prakashan Group said, “Everyone waits for the Christmas holidays as the year-end approaches. People wait to meet Santa or to themselves become Santa. Santa brings gifts and joy and happiness for everyone. But Santa can also bring wisdom to one’s life.

So, we have taken a special initiative forbook lovers to become Kitabon Wale Santa and amaze friends and family with gifts of books of their choice! The happiness of acquiring knowledge cannot be compared to any other happiness.” 

The poetry collection has works of Mahadevi Verma’s Yama, Sumitranandan Pant’s Chidambara, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s Rashmi Loka, Kunwar Narayan’s In Dino, Kedarnath Singh’s Akaal Mein Saaras.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkamal Prakashan Christmas Discounts
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp