Gift books at 30 per cent Christmas discount

By Express News Service

With Christmas round the corner, Rajkamal Prakashan has come up with unique initiative titled Kitabon Wale Santa, through which you can gift books to your family and and friends as Christmas present at a 30 per cent discount till 31 January 2021.

The publication has announced 50 sets of books in different genres and subjects for the same. The books you order on rajkamalbooks.in will be sent in attractive gift-wraps.

​The sets of books include a variety of literary work: Jnanpith Award honoured Hindi poets; novels on which excellent films have been made; Gandhi literature; Partition-centric books; classical works; feminism; autobiography; historical novels; travelogues; biographies; documentary literature; and story collections.

Talking about the initiative, Ashok Maheshwari, Managing Director, Rajkamal Prakashan Group said, “Everyone waits for the Christmas holidays as the year-end approaches. People wait to meet Santa or to themselves become Santa. Santa brings gifts and joy and happiness for everyone. But Santa can also bring wisdom to one’s life.

So, we have taken a special initiative forbook lovers to become Kitabon Wale Santa and amaze friends and family with gifts of books of their choice! The happiness of acquiring knowledge cannot be compared to any other happiness.”

The poetry collection has works of Mahadevi Verma’s Yama, Sumitranandan Pant’s Chidambara, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s Rashmi Loka, Kunwar Narayan’s In Dino, Kedarnath Singh’s Akaal Mein Saaras.