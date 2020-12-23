Keeping it short  

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Firsts are always special, and it applies to Anushka Jasraj, two-time regional winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize for Asia, in 2012 and 2017, who is out with her debut book Principles of Predictions (Westland Publications, Rs 499).

Jasraj virtually launched the book on Champaca book store’s social media page on Saturday. The book, a collection of short stories, explores different layers of human relationships and the various shades and emotions of people, with some stories having fantastical and detective elements in them.

Having written over a period of nine years, the launch of the book brought mixed emotions of "excitement and relief" for the author. "The stories have been written over such a long period that some of them have their distinct worlds. The earliest story in the book was the radio story that I wrote in 2011 and the most recent story was written last year and edited this year.

The initial plan was to launch the book somewhere when the lockdown started but it got pushed to now," says the 31-year-old author.

The book consists of 13 short stories which are spread across different genres. "When I started writing short stories I was doing my masters in fine arts in creative writing from The University of Texas. I never thought it could be turned into a book since the demand for novels is more. But as interest in short stories started growing, I thought why not turn it into a book," says Jasraj, who had also thought that her debut book would be a novel.

Having been a film student, it would have been natural for her to take the visual route, but having been introduced to literature at a very young age, it helped her make the decision she did.

“I have always seen myself as a reader. I have grown up reading Judy Blume, Nancy Drew, Arundhati Roy and Bapsi Sidhwa,” says Jasraj, adding that this could probably explain the addition of fantastical elements in her stories. Currently working on her next book, Jasraj is approaching publishing houses with the idea.