STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Keeping it short  

A compilation of 13 stories, Anushka Jasraj’s debut book Principles of Predictions explores
various shades of people, with some stories comprising fantastical and detective elements

Published: 23rd December 2020 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Firsts are always special, and it applies to Anushka Jasraj, two-time regional winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize for Asia, in 2012 and 2017, who is out with her debut book Principles of Predictions (Westland Publications, Rs 499).

Jasraj virtually launched the book on Champaca book store’s social media page on Saturday. The book, a collection of short stories, explores different layers of human relationships and the various shades and emotions of people, with some stories having fantastical and detective elements in them.

Having written over a period of nine years, the launch of the book brought mixed emotions of "excitement and relief" for the author. "The stories have been written over such a long period that some of them have their distinct worlds. The earliest story in the book was the radio story that I wrote in 2011 and the most recent story was written last year and edited this year.

The initial plan was to launch the book somewhere when the lockdown started but it got pushed to now," says the 31-year-old author.

The book consists of 13 short stories which are spread across different genres. "When I started writing short stories I was doing my masters in fine arts in creative writing from The University of Texas. I never thought it could be turned into a book since the demand for novels is more. But as interest in short stories started growing, I thought why not turn it into a book," says Jasraj, who had also thought that her debut book would be a novel.

Having been a film student, it would have been natural for her to take the visual route, but having been introduced to literature at a very young age, it helped her make the decision she did.

“I have always seen myself as a reader. I have grown up reading Judy Blume, Nancy Drew, Arundhati Roy and Bapsi Sidhwa,” says Jasraj, adding that this could probably explain the addition of fantastical elements in her stories. Currently working on her next book, Jasraj is approaching publishing houses with the idea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp