Book on AI to combat Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A book titled ‘The New Artificial Intelligence Against Coronavirus (Covid-19)’, authored by K Subash Kumar was released by International Tamil University, USA, Founder/Chancellor Dr Selvin Kumar, on Sunday.

Subash Kumar, a computer science engineer, researching on AI said that the 164-page book will be easily understandable and deals with importance of AI, machine learning and deep learning concepts, especially related to medical field.

Application of advanced AI techniques, coupled with radiological imaging, can help detect Covid at an early stage, Kumar added. It explains how to develop a machine learning model to automatically detect Covid from chest CT scan and chest X-ray images with an accuracy of 98.8 per cent for (Covid vs no-findings) and 87.2 per cent for (Covid vs no-findings vs pneumonia).