STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

‘Quickly reskill and become a digital-first native’

We felt it was only appropriate to share some of these examples, including that of our own, in order to encourage and inspire others that down is never out and how you bounce back matters.

Published: 28th December 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sailing Through a Storm, a new read by Bloomsbury India, advocates that a crisis like the pandemic can be a great opportunity for innovation, and that almost every great innovation has been in response to a crisis. Co-authors TN Hari and Sanjay Swamy tell us more.

What led you both write this book?
Hari & Swamy: Many are experiencing a downturn for the first time in their life in 2020. And while the circumstances are tragic, it’s important to know that many come out of downturns successfully, often with renewed vigour. We felt it was only appropriate to share some of these examples, including that of our own, in order to encourage and inspire others that down is never out and how you bounce back matters.

And what are your personal experiences of sailing through a storm?
Swamy: I’ve had several personal experiences, ranging from being almost broke to unemployed to losing a job with a huge mortgage, and a few others that I’ve described in the book. These moments shaped me the most to face new storms and challenges. Each time you are in a storm, it appears like the world is coming to an end. But I have been fortunate that in these moments, things have become crystal clear, so I could make crisp decisions and move forward in life. Of course, it’s stressful, but as they say, calm is a superpower; it’s important for people to recognise that these storms are opportunities to take their game to the next level.
Hari: My mother’s bipolar disorder has been the biggest storm in my life. And it got worse with time. The lesson for me in this was that some problems cannot be wished away or cured. And they could stay with you for long. You need to endure and move ahead.

Tell us a few ways to be hopeful in such a time.
Swamy: It’s really about action, not hope. Whether it was 9/11 or September 2008 or 2020, people who accepted the situation quickly always came out stronger. Yes, the world has changed, but new opportunities get created. In this particular situation, no peer is unfairly disadvantaged, but it’s clear as to what the future will reward. In my humble opinion, one should quickly reskill and become a digital-first native. Anyone who accepts such a transformation of whatever profession they are in, will immediately seek the right solutions to make themselves productive and valuable in the new world. But it all starts with acceptance.
Hari: Adversity is a great time to revisit some fundamental ‘life questions’, and find our answers. Under normal circumstances, we tend to evade these questions. An adversity presents the biggest opportunity to develop inner strength and find the elusive meaning and purpose.

How should leaders act in this crisis, especially when companies are experiencing a major financial crunch?
Hari & Swamy: Post the initial ‘let’s figure out survival days’, leaders at all levels — from CEOs to managers — have an opportunity and a responsibility to embrace the overall direction of the new world order and invest in skilling/education and making their own organisations nimble. If the pandemic has taught us one thing — it’s that the old ways of doing things (which were clearly inefficient) should be revisited. For example, companies thinking regional can think national; companies thinking national can think global. Bottom line: the world is going to look different, but depending on what you make of it, the world can look brighter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp