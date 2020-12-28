‘Quickly reskill and become a digital-first native’

By Express News Service

Sailing Through a Storm, a new read by Bloomsbury India, advocates that a crisis like the pandemic can be a great opportunity for innovation, and that almost every great innovation has been in response to a crisis. Co-authors TN Hari and Sanjay Swamy tell us more.

What led you both write this book?

Hari & Swamy: Many are experiencing a downturn for the first time in their life in 2020. And while the circumstances are tragic, it’s important to know that many come out of downturns successfully, often with renewed vigour. We felt it was only appropriate to share some of these examples, including that of our own, in order to encourage and inspire others that down is never out and how you bounce back matters.

And what are your personal experiences of sailing through a storm?

Swamy: I’ve had several personal experiences, ranging from being almost broke to unemployed to losing a job with a huge mortgage, and a few others that I’ve described in the book. These moments shaped me the most to face new storms and challenges. Each time you are in a storm, it appears like the world is coming to an end. But I have been fortunate that in these moments, things have become crystal clear, so I could make crisp decisions and move forward in life. Of course, it’s stressful, but as they say, calm is a superpower; it’s important for people to recognise that these storms are opportunities to take their game to the next level.

Hari: My mother’s bipolar disorder has been the biggest storm in my life. And it got worse with time. The lesson for me in this was that some problems cannot be wished away or cured. And they could stay with you for long. You need to endure and move ahead.

Tell us a few ways to be hopeful in such a time.

Swamy: It’s really about action, not hope. Whether it was 9/11 or September 2008 or 2020, people who accepted the situation quickly always came out stronger. Yes, the world has changed, but new opportunities get created. In this particular situation, no peer is unfairly disadvantaged, but it’s clear as to what the future will reward. In my humble opinion, one should quickly reskill and become a digital-first native. Anyone who accepts such a transformation of whatever profession they are in, will immediately seek the right solutions to make themselves productive and valuable in the new world. But it all starts with acceptance.

Hari: Adversity is a great time to revisit some fundamental ‘life questions’, and find our answers. Under normal circumstances, we tend to evade these questions. An adversity presents the biggest opportunity to develop inner strength and find the elusive meaning and purpose.

How should leaders act in this crisis, especially when companies are experiencing a major financial crunch?

Hari & Swamy: Post the initial ‘let’s figure out survival days’, leaders at all levels — from CEOs to managers — have an opportunity and a responsibility to embrace the overall direction of the new world order and invest in skilling/education and making their own organisations nimble. If the pandemic has taught us one thing — it’s that the old ways of doing things (which were clearly inefficient) should be revisited. For example, companies thinking regional can think national; companies thinking national can think global. Bottom line: the world is going to look different, but depending on what you make of it, the world can look brighter.