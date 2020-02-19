Home Lifestyle Books

Chronicling India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi’s rise and fall

The author recalled the time he had gone to Modi’s home for a magazine story, and found him playing with a tray of 200 diamonds.

The book is based on personal encounters, including interviews, traces the life of this third-generation diamantaire.

NEW DELHI: The key challenge I faced in unravelling Nirav’s life was that nobody really wanted to talk about him. Secondly, anybody in a position to impart relevant information about the man was already in jail, thereby restricting my resources.

"The advantage I had was my experience in covering the jewellery industry as a journalist, which included the opportunity of interviewing Nirav Modi himself as well as his uncle Mehul Choksi," said Pavan C. Lall at the recent launch of his book, Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi, at Delhi’s The Park hotel. 

“These kept slipping [from his hand], resulting in several loose diamonds splattering all over the place – it was surreal.”

The book is based on personal encounters, including interviews, traces the life of this third-generation diamantaire. It was the allegations against Modi, of defrauding banks of USD 1.8 billion, which brought him under scrutiny. Modi’s rise and fall is documented in this book. 

Present on the occasion was also Ambassador K.C. Singh who said, “This is a beautifully told story where Nirav Modi cuts across the four crucial segments of diamond trade in his journey and it also very interestingly asks pertinent questions such as: Was he (Nirav) originally a fraudulent guy? Probably not. Was he a dreamer who forgot his dream? Probably so.”

