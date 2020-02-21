Putting Sahir Ludhianvi’s story in digital space

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rainbox Studios, a division of Rainshine Entertainment, has acquired the book adaptation rights for Sahir Ludhianvi: The People’s Poet. Written by award-winning author Akshay Manwani, and published by Harper Collins, the biography is the result of nearly five years of extensive research, interviews, and analysis of Ludhianvi’s film songs as well as non-film poetry. It is the first such comprehensive account that analyses Ludhianvi’s songs and poems through the context of his life, and looks at the trials and tribulations he went through as well as the legacy he left behind. With perspectives from cinematic luminaries, including Dev Anand, Yash Chopra, and Javed Akhtar, the book traces Ludhianvi’s climb through the ranks of Hindi cinema.

Commenting on the development, Munnish Puri, Founder-CEO of Rainbox Studios, said, “We are committed to creating iconic content with high production values, which is driven by unique creative expression and differentiated storytelling. As we approach Sahir Ludhianvi’s centenary year (2021), we are keen to share how even a troubled childhood does not limit reaching one’s inner dreams, and how his life story is not only timeless but also an inspiration for the youth.”

By retelling Ludhianvi’s story to digital audiences in an audio-visual format, the studio hopes to pay tribute to one of the country’s most celebrated film lyricists, who gave Indian cinema a new voice through his words.



Over the course of his career, Ludhianvi was awarded multiple Filmfare Awards for his work in movies like Taj Mahal and Kabhi Kabhie. His work in the latter film is said to have helped transform the image of Amitabh Bachchan from an angry young man to a romantic actor.

The narrative by Mawani portrays Ludhianvi’s passion for addressing matters of social importance and promoting communal harmony through his poetry, which appealed to the masses. A revolutionary, a romantic, and an activist in his own right, Ludhianvi was an idealist who waged a lone battle to have the contributions of lyricists recognised.“The People’s Poet is a most intimate real-life look at the story of Sahir Ludhianvi.



It explores the various facets of a remarkable personality, who continues to enthral his fans, film enthusiasts, and poetry lovers to this day. The decision to collaborate with Rainbox Studios stemmed from the shared vision of how the enchanting story of this genius should play out for audiences the world over,” said Manwani.