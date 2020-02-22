Dan Brown to come out with debut picture book 'Wild Symphony'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bestselling author Dan Brown will make his picture book debut and talk about a big blue whale and speedy cheetahs, tiny beetles and graceful swans and their special secrets.

Releasing worldwide on September 1, "Wild Symphony" will have illustrations by Hungarian graphic designer Susan Batori.

The book, published by Penguin Random House, will take readers through the trees and across the seas with Maestro Mouse and his musical friends.

Dan Brown is fond of writing about puzzles and codes, and in this book too, Maestro Mouse leaves for the readers a hiding buzzy bee, jumbled letters that spell out clues, and even a coded message to solve.

The publishers called it a "mindful, humorous, musical, and uniquely entertaining" book.

"Children and adults can enjoy this timeless picture book as a traditional read-along, or can choose to listen to original musical compositions as they read - one for each animal - using a free interactive smartphone app which uses augmented reality to instantly play the appropriate song for each page when the camera of a mobile device is held over it," a statement said.

Dan Brown is the author of numerous bestsellers, including "The Da Vinci Code", "Inferno", "The Lost Symbol", "Angels & Demons", "Deception Point", "Digital Fortress", and "Origin".