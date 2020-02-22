Home Lifestyle Books

Dan Brown to come out with debut picture book 'Wild Symphony'

The book, published by Penguin Random House, will take readers through the trees and across the seas with Maestro Mouse and his musical friends.

Published: 22nd February 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

The publishers called it a 'mindful, humorous, musical, and uniquely entertaining' book. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bestselling author Dan Brown will make his picture book debut and talk about a big blue whale and speedy cheetahs, tiny beetles and graceful swans and their special secrets.

Releasing worldwide on September 1, "Wild Symphony" will have illustrations by Hungarian graphic designer Susan Batori.

The book, published by Penguin Random House, will take readers through the trees and across the seas with Maestro Mouse and his musical friends.

Dan Brown is fond of writing about puzzles and codes, and in this book too, Maestro Mouse leaves for the readers a hiding buzzy bee, jumbled letters that spell out clues, and even a coded message to solve.

The publishers called it a "mindful, humorous, musical, and uniquely entertaining" book.

"Children and adults can enjoy this timeless picture book as a traditional read-along, or can choose to listen to original musical compositions as they read - one for each animal - using a free interactive smartphone app which uses augmented reality to instantly play the appropriate song for each page when the camera of a mobile device is held over it," a statement said.

Dan Brown is the author of numerous bestsellers, including "The Da Vinci Code", "Inferno", "The Lost Symbol", "Angels & Demons", "Deception Point", "Digital Fortress", and "Origin".

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dan Brown Susan Batori Wild Symphony Dan Brown Books
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp