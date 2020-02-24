A Cello for Bihar: New book presents a case of stark childhood 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Author and motivation Speaker Shiv Khera recently launched Rakesh Chopra’s debut book titled, A Cello for Bihar, at Delhi’s at Oxford Book Store. This book is published by Prabhat Paperbacks.

Author Shiv Khera and Publisher Prabhat Kumar expressed their opinion on the book. Chopra said his book was dedicated to three things – a thriller musical journey, motherhood and deprived childhood.



“The book takes you the journey of Khem Rao, who is born in a poor farmer family of Bihar on 1950’s hot summer days. His life’s script was expected to be no different from anyone else born into such circumstances. However, destiny had other plans.”

The book charts the course of Khem Rao’s extraordinary life. His childhood and youth are full of twists and turns. He gets orphaned and then kidnapped. His escape lands him on a ship and there his prodigious musical talent meets its mentors. Chopra says, “This is the story of adversity and the hand of fate. Of love and heartbreak. Of trial and tribulations. Of turmoil and triumph. Of talent, hope and achievement. It exemplifies that it matters little where you start but where you finish.”

At the book launch, Shiv Kheda said that the book will actually bring a positive change in the lives of people. He added that this book would promote positivity among the youth and also inspires the society to lead a better life. Kumar, Manager, Prabhat Publications, thanked the author and said that everyone has a talent; all they need is recognition and guidance.